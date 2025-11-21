Very few people know you cannot use Mobile phone even for navigation or music if…

P plater using phone for navigation fined story .460

A young Sydney driver, Macrina, recently received a $400 plus fine for unknowingly breaking a little-known road rule. During a routine random breath test, she was stopped by police because her mobile phone was plugged into her car’s navigation system, which is illegal for drivers holding a Provisional licence. Though she thought using the phone in this way was permissible, the officer informed her it was not allowed under Rule 300-1 of the Road Rules 2014.

Macrina was fined over $400 and received five demerit points. Many young drivers, like Macrina, do not realize that Learner, P1, and P2 licence holders are prohibited from using mobile phones in any capacity while driving. This includes having the phone plugged in, using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, even if the phone is not actively used.

The stricter restrictions aim to reduce distractions for inexperienced drivers, as provisional drivers statistically have higher accident rates. The Road User Handbook advises that these drivers must not use mobile phones for texting, calls, music, social media, or navigation while driving or stationary but not parked. Phones may only be used when the vehicle is parked off the traffic path or to show a digital licence if requested by police.

Transport for NSW underscored the dangers of phone use while driving, noting that even brief moments of distraction at speed can be fatal. Repeated offences can result in licence suspension or loss for these novice drivers, reinforcing the importance of strict adherence to this rule for road safety.

While this NSW story of Macrina’s fine highlights that under Rule 300-1, learner and provisional drivers are banned from using mobile phones while driving, including having them plugged in, to protect them and others on the road, the same cohort of drivers in Victoria are also subject to the same rule. The Victoria Road Rule say as below on the use of Mobile Phones:

Use of mobile phones in Victoria

(1) The driver of a motor vehicle must not use a mobile phone while the motor vehicle is moving, or is stationary but not parked, unless the driver holds a full driver licence and—

(a) the phone is being used to make or receive an audio phone call or to perform an audio playing function and the body of the phone—

(i) is secured in a mounting affixed to the vehicle while being so used; or

(ii) is not being held by the driver, and the use of the phone does not require the driver, at any time while using it, to press anything on the body of the phone or to otherwise manipulate any part of the body of the phone; or

(b) the phone is being used to perform a navigational or intelligent highway vehicle system function and the body of the phone—

(i) is secured in a mounting affixed to the vehicle while being so used; or

(ii) is not being held by the driver, and the use of the phone does not require the driver, at any time while using it, to press anything on the body of the phone or to otherwise manipulate any part of the body of the phone; or

(d) the motor vehicle is an emergency vehicle, enforcement vehicle or a police vehicle.

Penalty: 10 penalty units.

(1A) The driver of a motor vehicle must not use a mobile phone while the vehicle is moving, or is stationary but not parked, if the driver is—

(a) a learner driver; or

(b) the holder of a probationary driver licence or a driver licence issued on a probationary basis in another jurisdiction; or

(c) the holder of a motor cycle licence who has held the licence for a period of less than 3 years.

Penalty: 10 penalty units.

The current dollar value of one penalty unit in Victoria is $203.51.

Thus, while you are on your Learner’s or Ps, tuck your mobile phone away if you are driving and reach for it only when you have parked your car to save your licence and avoid hefty fines.