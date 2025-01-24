We are ONE on Australia Day

January 26 as Australia Day - Story pic

An increasing majority of Australians believe that Australia Day should be celebrated on January 26th.

Shadow Minister for Local Government and Scrutiny of Government, Bev McArthur said, “January 26th should remain the central occasion for the nation to come together, reflect on our shared history and celebrate the many achievements that make Australia the great country it is today.”

Recent data from the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) demonstrated that that 69 per cent of Australians overwhelmingly support celebrating Australia Day. This figure has significantly increased from 63 per cent in the previous year.

Mrs McArthur, Member for Western Victoria Region, described the new poll findings as “underscoring the strength of national unity that transcends political divides and cultural differences”.

“This finding affirms what the majority of Australians already know: Australia is a country that has embraced and flourished with diversity, and our national day should remain a moment for unity, not division.”

Despite these figures, both the Allan Government and the Melbourne City Council remain unchanged in their Australia Day policies. They are steadfastly continuing to shelve the annual Australia Day parade and allow staff to work on this public holiday by taking separate day off of their choosing.

“State Labor Government MPs and the Melbourne City Council continue to push an agenda that seeks to degrade our national celebrations, attempting to portray our national day as shameful.

“These divisive narratives are not only inaccurate, but they fail to reflect the lived experience of the vast majority of Australians who are proud of our history and hopeful for our future.”

Mrs McArthur has called on the State Government and Melbourne City Council to reconsider their approach and instead stand with the overwhelming majority of Australians who want to see Australia Day celebrated as a day for all people.

“This is not the time for division. It is a time for unity.

“Australia is a great nation, made up of people from all walks of life who contribute to the rich and diverse tapestry of our society.

“This is a moment for us to come together—governments, corporations, communities—to embrace the values that make us proud to call this island ‘home’.

“In a time when the world faces many challenges, Australia remains a beacon of opportunity and freedom.

“Let’s shed any bias and stand with the majority of Australian people to make this Australia Day on January 26th, a true reflection of the spirit of our nation—strong, resilient and proud.”

by Bev McArthur MP, Liberal Member for Western Victoria