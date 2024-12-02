Victoria’s Anti-Racism Strategy to keep Victorians free of hate

Anti-Racism Strategy - Taskforce

Whoever you are, whatever you believe in, wherever you’re from, you deserve to be safe in our state – free of hate. That’s why the Allan Labor Government is launching Australia’s first Anti-Racism Strategy, a long-term plan to prevent and address racism and discrimination in Victoria.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ingrid Stitt and Minister for Treaty and First Peoples Natalie Hutchins have today launched Victoria’s Anti-Racism Strategy, building on the Labor Government’s work to make sure Victoria is a place where everyone is safe and respected.

“Victorians come from hundreds of different backgrounds – that’s what makes us great. We are taking action to make sure every Victorian feels safe, every Victorian is respected, and every Victorian can thrive in our state” Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ingrid Stitt said.

For too many Victorians, racism remains an everyday reality – whether it’s acts of discrimination, or systemic bias ingrained in our institutions.

“Standing up to racism and discrimination is everyone’s responsibility and it is only by working together that we can build a truly inclusive and equitable society” Minister Stitt added.

The strategy is a five-year plan developed in consultation with more than 670 Victorians including the Anti-Racism Taskforce, First Peoples and multicultural organisations. It outlines four key goals, and the actions that will be taken to address them including challenging racist attitudes in the community.

To support the strategy, the Labor Government will deliver $4 million from the Victorian Budget 2024/25 through the Local Anti-Racism Grants Initiative, a new campaign to address racism in community sport, development of an anti-racism ‘tick’ accreditation scheme, and funding to reduce discrimination in policing.

The Local Anti-Racism Grants Initiative strengthens anti-racism support networks in local communities and will provide funding of up to $150,000 for organisations to deliver programs and services that drive anti-racist behaviour. Applications for this initiative are open now.

“We will walk side by side with First Peoples to tackle racism as we move forward on the path to truth-telling and Treaty” Minister for Treaty and First Peoples Natalie Hutchins added.

The Anti-Racism Taskforce will continue to provide their expertise and lived experience to contribute to the development of a monitoring and evaluation framework.

The Anti-Racism Plan is part of Labor’s effort to tackle all forms of vilification. That’s why we’ve introduced the Anti-Vilification and Social Cohesion Bill to protect Victorians from hate and violence and help build a safer, more inclusive community. To see more about the Bill, visit engage.vic.gov.au/anti-vilification-reforms.

To view the Anti-Racism Strategy, visit vic.gov.au/victorias-anti-racism-strategy.

To apply for a Local Anti-Racism Grant visit vic.gov.au/local-anti-racism-initiatives-grants-program.