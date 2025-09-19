Victoria reels under Youth crime, Opposition answers the call

Victoria Youth Crime Image Ch 7

The recent surge in crime, particularly youth crime across Victoria has led to a feeling of being unsafe in their own homes for many Victorians. Unfortunately, in many suburbs in Melbourne, where ‘crime’ was not even a thing, you can spot visible emptiness in the evenings. How could one imagine that a young man, Saurabh Anand, going to local chemist to pick up medication, would almost lose his arm, in a completely unprovoked attack? All five perpetrators very young, three aged 14-15. Only decade back such an attack would be absolutely unthinkable.

On overall crime stats, Victoria experienced a 17.1% jump in criminal offences to 627,268 cases in the twelve months to March 2025. It is not surprising that Victorians are more anxious and cautious, almost watching their back, coming home, in their driveways and parking and locking cars.

We have seen violent and property crimes going up —including aggravated residential burglaries which is up by 30.5%. Motor vehicle theft is up by an alarming 47.1% which is at two-decade high. Retail theft is up by 38.6%. Only today we have seen story of Coles Prahran highlighting the real extent of the problem. No wonder Victorians are feeling an increased sense of vulnerability.

Youth crime is at its highest since records began, with children overrepresented in serious and violent offences including robberies, car thefts, and home invasions. More than 760 crashes in the past year involved stolen vehicles, with six resulting in fatalities.

There has been an alarming rise in crime across Victoria which has just hit the highest level on record. The police union says officers now don't stand a chance against criminals as they make almost 200 arrests a day. https://t.co/JEkzDffnxC @SaraJones_7 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/yun3KdA0e3 — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) December 19, 2024

Most of the offenders were young (in their teens) and on bail at the time of the commission of crime.

Knife crime and youth gang activity remain central law enforcement challenges, with police seizing an average of 44 blades per day from the community.

Community surveys (such as the Community Safety Index 2025) indicate that a growing proportion of Victorians now take extra personal precautions, including investing in home security and avoiding certain public places after dark.

According to reports, in the twelve months to March 2025, the crime rate In Victoria grew by 15.2% to 8,838.7 offences per 100,000 people, highlighting that Victoria now has some of the fastest-growing crime rates among Australian states.

The Allan government is struggling to do anything to put it lightly. Its ‘tougher’ bail laws do not seem to be a deterrent for the youth – who seem completely fearless of any consequences of their actions. How else would one explain, (as seen on TV) youth putting trackers on cars and brazen following the owners to their driveways to commit carjacking?

Age of Criminal responsibility debate

While the state reels under youth crime, ironically, the champions of human rights and other left liberals have been pushing the Allan government to lift the of criminal responsibility for a child from 10 to 14. Under pressure from its own MPs privately voicing deep concern over community perceptions of crime, the government held back and decided to raise it to 12. This, in my view warrants a look at the Youth Crime Statistic in Victoria.

Youth Crime Statistics in Victoria

Youth offending has risen by 18% over the past year, making it a major concern for authorities and the public.

Child (10-17) crime reached its highest level since records began in 1993, with 25,275 incidents marking a 17.9% rise.

Young offenders (10-17) now make up 13.1% of all processed offenders, but they are heavily overrepresented in serious and violent crimes: Robberies: 63.1% committed by youth in this age group Aggravated burglaries: 46% by youth Car theft: 26.9% by youth offenders

Victoria Police’s Operation Trinity and Operation Alliance led to the arrest of 3,300 of the “worst youth offenders” in the past year, targeting crimes such as home burglaries and car thefts.

There has been a sharp rise in motor vehicle theft (up 47.1% for a total of 31,551 incidents), often involving minors driving recklessly and contributing to a record number of crashes and fatalities.

Youth offenders (under 25) account for three-quarters or 75% of all carjacking cases, making this crime one of the most youth-driven offences.

Insurance data shows Victoria saw over 12,000 motor theft claims in just 12 months to June 2025, a 59% increase, with losses exceeding $223 million.

As legislated under the Youth Justice Bill 2024, from September 30, 2025, the minimum age for criminal responsibility will increase from 10 to 12 years old.

If one looks at the age of the offenders, 13.3% of them are aged between 10 and 17. And they are responsible for 63.1% of all robberies committed in Victoria.

Can anyone of those ‘desktop intellectual’ outline what answers should the police give their victims if you don’t want them (young offenders) to be held criminally responsible for their actions?

We all know how the Allan government’s machete ban is working in Victoria. Ordinary Victorians are abiding by the ban while the young criminals are caught on CCTVs brandishing their weapon in a brazen exhibition of their mala fide valour without a worry in the world.

The state Opposition leader, Brad Battin, a former policeman, it seems has realized that something needs to be done. He has come up with a plan, $100 million “Safer Communities Plan”, which will introduce Jack’s Law in Victoria and also have “Restart” and “Youthstart” initiatives to tackle youth crime in Victoria.

Introduction of “Jack’s Law” would empower police and Protective Services Officers (PSOs) to conduct random weapons searches in all public spaces across Victoria, using handheld metal-detecting wands, without needing special authorisation for designated areas.

“Restart” will provide a live-in residential responsibility and discipline program for violent and repeat offenders aged 12–17, to encourage rehabilitation and responsibility.

“Youthstart,” a will be a coordinated, Victorian-first community-based intervention program focused on prevention and support for at-risk youth.

Brad Batrtin’s plan also includes increasing police numbers to fill more than 1,100 vacancies on police rosters, as part of broader efforts to ensure visible enforcement and community safety. This plan builds on the signature Break Bail, Face Jail policy that is at the heart of the Liberal and Nationals tough on crime approach.

“I am fighting for safer communities where Victorians feel secure in their homes, safe at the shops and on the streets. It is no exaggeration to say Communities across Victoria are living in fear. Lawlessness is at crisis levels and crime is impacting every aspect of our lives”, Brad Battin said.

“The Allan Labor Government has abandoned Victorians by refusing to introduce Jack’s Law for Victoria, overseeing weak bail laws, failing to restore move-on powers, and a protest registration system and all while underfunding police”, Mr Battin added.

These proposals are central to the Victorian Liberals’ law-and-order pitch heading into the 2026 state election, aiming to position them as the party most prepared to tackle Victoria’s rising crime rates.

Aggrieved by Victoria’s new status as the retail crime capital of Australia, retailer groups, businesses and law-and-order advocates have welcomed the plan. Some experts have also called for additional measures to protect workers, such as Workplace Protection Orders and stronger penalties for offenders.