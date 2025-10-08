Uncapped 5 per cent deposits available for First Home Buyers

5 percent uncapped deposit story-small

From 1st October, first home buyers can realize their dream of home ownership sooner with the launch of 5 per cent deposits for all first home buyers, delivered months ahead of schedule.

The Albanese Government’s expanded 5 per cent deposit scheme guarantees a portion of a buyer’s home loan, cutting years off the time it takes to save for a deposit and saving on Lenders Mortgage Insurance.

“We’re making it easier for young people and first home buyers to achieve the dream of owning a home” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“This change will open the door to thousands more buyers, helping them save money and get their keys faster” Prime Minister Albanese added.

Already more than 185,000 Australians have been supported into home ownership through this scheme. Today’s expansion means more Australians will get the keys to their first home sooner.

All first home buyers are now eligible, with no caps on places or income. Property price caps have also been lifted in line with average house prices, giving buyers access to a wider range of homes.

“The Albanese Government has a target to support the building of more houses in five years than has ever been built before. But we’re not going to leave a generation behind while we fix decades of neglect. We can build more homes and help first home buyers at the same time”, Minister for Housing Clare O’Neil said.



The median home price in Australia today is $844,000 and 5 per cent of that is $42,200. The last time $42,200 covered the 20 per cent deposit for a median home was 2002, which shows the generational scale of this change.

The expanded scheme means a first home buyer in Sydney can purchase a $1 million home with a $50,000 deposit. They could save up to 10 years off the time it takes to save for a deposit, save about $42,000 in mortgage insurance, and could pay up to $350,000 towards their own loan instead of paying rent.

First home buyer? This one's for you. pic.twitter.com/kbyLzGhA8W — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) October 1, 2025

It means that a first home buyer in Bendigo could purchase a $600,000 home with only a $30,000 deposit. They could save up to 6 years off the time it takes to save for a deposit, save about $25,000 in mortgage insurance, and could pay up to $126,000 towards their own loan instead of paying rent.

“Every first home buyer can purchase their own home (from 1 October) with just a 5 per cent deposit. That will cut the average time it takes to save a deposit from 11 years down to just 2 or 3, which will mean the difference between being stuck renting in your thirties or owning your own place”, Minister O’Neil added.



“It’s really tough for young people trying to get into the housing market. Expanding this scheme means thousands more Australians can stop paying off someone else’s mortgage and start building equity in their own home.”

This is part of the Albanese Labor Government’s $43 billion housing agenda to build more homes, back first home buyers, and get renters a better deal.

More information on the 5 per cent deposits scheme is available from the Housing Australia website.