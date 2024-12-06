Transport Alert: M80 Ring Road to close on Sunday

M80 Ring Road-CLOSED

Significant congestion is expected on the West Gate and Princes freeways in Melbourne’s west on Sunday, as capacity and safety works result in a daytime freeway closure.

All Greensborough-bound lanes of the M80 close between the West Gate Freeway, Princes Freeway and Boundary Road from 10pm Saturday, 7 December to 5am Monday, 9 December.

During peak periods, delays of over 30 minutes are expected on the freeway and on surrounding roads through Altona North, Brooklyn, Laverton North and Derrimut.

Motorists on the West Gate Freeway who wish to reach the M80 should take an earlier exit at Millers Road or Grieve Parade, then detour through Brooklyn and Laverton North, or face a longer detour via the Princes Freeway.

Those heading towards the city on the Princes Freeway should take the earlier exits at Fitzgerald Road or Kororoit Creek Road, then use Fitzgerald Road, Boundary Road or Robinsons Road to continue their journey onto the M80 or Western Freeway.

Crews will work day and night to take advantage of the warm weather and lower traffic volumes, resurfacing the Greensborough-bound lanes of the freeway and paving the way for an extra lane to be constructed.

The outbound exit from the West Gate Freeway to the M80 Ring Road is currently closed, and will re-open 5am Monday, 9 December, following three weeks of barrier upgrade works.

Overnight works will continue during December, including further freeway, lane and ramp closures affecting connections between the Princes Freeway, West Gate Freeway and M80 Ring Road. These works are taking place overnight to minimise the impact on commuters.

The M80 Capacity Improvements between the Princes Freeway and Western Freeway includes the addition of a Greensborough-bound lane, the installation of a smart freeway management system and ramp signals to improve traffic flow and incident management on the M80 Ring Road.

Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.transport.vic.gov.au. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app