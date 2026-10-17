This is why Migrant Communities could vote for One Nation on November 28

Migrant communities in Victoria have a range of interests when deciding how to vote, including the cost of living, housing affordability, employment, small-business opportunities, public safety, immigration policy, education and social cohesion.

When considering whether to vote for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, it is useful to distinguish between policies that may appeal to some migrant voters, policies that may affect them differently, and the party’s broader political positions. No migrant community has a single set of political preferences, and a party’s policies should be assessed against each voter’s circumstances and values.

Migrant voters may consider One Nation in Victoria for the following:

Housing affordability and cost of living

One Nation Victoria proposes reducing certain taxes and charges affecting housing, cutting building costs and accelerating housing approvals. Its leaders also argue that reducing migration would ease pressure on housing and public services. These positions may appeal to migrants struggling to buy a home or support a family. However, migration is only one factor affecting housing affordability.

Support for small businesses

The party proposes reducing regulatory and compliance costs for businesses. Migrant entrepreneurs who own shops, restaurants, trades businesses or other local enterprises may want to assess whether these changes would reduce their operating expenses.

Public safety and law enforcement

One Nation Victoria advocates tougher bail rules, stronger penalties for violent offences and more police patrols. Migrants who prioritise neighbourhood safety, protection of businesses and consequences for serious crime may find these proposals relevant. Voters should also consider the evidence for the effectiveness of the proposed measures.

Education, skills and employment

The party promotes clearer school curricula, classroom discipline and vocational training pathways. These issues may matter to migrant parents and young people entering skilled trades. The practical question is how its proposals would affect school funding, qualifications and employment opportunities.

Dissatisfaction with major parties

Some migrant Australians are open to One Nation because they are disappointed with Labor and the Liberal–National parties, particularly over living costs, immigration management and public services. An ABC report published on 13 September 2026 documented migrant voters who expressed support for aspects of One Nation’s immigration policies. Those individuals’ views do not represent all migrant communities.

Important concerns migrant communities should weigh

Considering One Nation also means examining policies that may conflict with some migrants’ interests.

Immigration and family reunification: One Nation’s federal platform proposes capping arrivals, tightening student-visa rules and extending the citizenship waiting period to eight years. Migrants with relatives overseas, international students and temporary visa holders should examine which policies would apply to them.

One Nation’s federal platform proposes capping arrivals, tightening student-visa rules and extending the citizenship waiting period to eight years. Migrants with relatives overseas, international students and temporary visa holders should examine which policies would apply to them. Religious and cultural freedoms: One Nation Victoria supports a ban on the burqa and niqab. This is particularly relevant to voters concerned about religious expression and freedom of dress.

One Nation Victoria supports a ban on the burqa and niqab. This is particularly relevant to voters concerned about religious expression and freedom of dress. Multiculturalism and social cohesion: Voters can examine the party’s positions on multicultural programs, anti-discrimination protections and community services rather than assuming its broader appeal to some migrant voters means it shares every community’s priorities.

Voters can examine the party’s positions on multicultural programs, anti-discrimination protections and community services rather than assuming its broader appeal to some migrant voters means it shares every community’s priorities. Public services: Proposals to cut government expenditure should be assessed for their potential effects on hospitals, schools, transport and other services used by migrant families as well as the wider population.

How to make an informed voting decision

For Victoria’s November 2026 state election, compare One Nation’s actual state-level commitments with those of the other parties. Focus on three questions:

Will the proposed policies improve your household’s finances, employment prospects or access to housing? Will they protect your family’s rights, cultural freedoms and access to essential services? Are the proposals achievable by the Victorian state government, and is there credible evidence they will deliver the promised outcomes?

The party’s official policy platform is available at One Nation Victoria — Policies .

Migrant communities can examine One Nation as one electoral option by examining its policies and see how they will benefit them. The key is to judge each proposal on its likely effects on your household, your rights and the wider Victorian community, rather than on the party’s slogans alone.

One nation got a big boost when the former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce defected to Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party on December 8, 2025, giving One Nation official party status.

Of interest to migrants

Multiculturalism and Immigration: Ever since Barnaby joined One Nation, both have aligned on hardline anti-multiculturalism stances. Joyce stated he does not believe in multiculturalism, echoing Hanson’s assertion that Australia should be “monocultural”.