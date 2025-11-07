Social Media Minimum Age Restrictions Platforms – Reddit and Kick added to the list

Social Media Minimum Age story-7Nov25 - PM and Minister Anika Wells

Australia’s world-leading social media minimum age laws will now also include platforms Reddit and Kick.

eSafety has assessed Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, X, Threads, Reddit and Kick as age-restricted social media platforms.

This means, from 10 December, these platforms must take reasonable steps to prevent under-16s from holding accounts on their services.

Failure to do so will expose these platforms to fines of up to $49.5 million.

“There’s a time and place for social media in Australia, but there’s not a place for predatory algorithms, harmful content and toxic popularity meters manipulating Australian children. Online platforms can target children with chilling control. We are mandating they use that sophisticated technology to protect them” Minister for Communications, Anika Wells said.

“I have met with major social media platforms in the past month so they understand there is no excuse for failure in implementing this law. eSafety has assessed these platforms as requiring age-restriction but their assessments will be ongoing and this list is dynamic. We aren’t chasing perfection, we are chasing a meaningful difference,” Minister Wells added.

These services currently meet the criteria for under 16 restriction as specified in the Social Media Minimum Age legislation, in particular the key requirement that their – “sole or significant purpose is to enable online social interaction”.

“We encourage all Australians to engage with the range of resources now available on esafety.gov.au to help them understand the laws and, importantly, why they’re necessary for the good of young Australians.” Minister Wells said appealing to all Australians.

eSafety’s platform assessments will be ongoing and respond to technological change but families need certainty now regarding the major platforms captured under the social media minimum age law.

“Delaying children’s access to social media accounts gives them valuable time to learn and grow, free of the powerful, unseen forces of opaque algorithms and endless scroll,” eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant said.

A suite of resources to help young Australians, parents and carers, is available at eSafety.gov.au.

These resources include a variety of videos, webinars, checklists, conversation starters, how-to guides and referral pathways.

“I strongly encourage parents, educators and young people to visit eSafety.gov.au, download our resources and register for a live webinar where we will explain the social media age restrictions and answer questions in sessions tailored for parents, carers and educators” , eSafety