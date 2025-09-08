Save Parentline – the Liberals and Nationals stand with families to save the line

Brad Battin - Jess Wilson - we will save Parentline

Parentline – 13 22 89 – is a phone service for parents and carers of children from birth to 18 years old. It is available 8am to midnight 7 days a week including public holidays and offers confidential and anonymous counselling and support on parenting issues.

Qualified counsellors at Parentline are available to:

talk about any issues to do with parenting and your relationships with your child

help you with ways to cope and be a positive parent

help with your family’s wellbeing and resilience

connect you with services in your area.

A range of issues about parenting are covered, including:

child behaviour and development

parent / carer child relationships

education

bullying

living with teenagers

family violence

family breakdown

parental stress

Or you could have as simple a problem as:

‘I am worried that my child is bullied at school.’

‘My 12 year old daughter is on the internet a lot and I am not sure what she is doing.’

‘I suspect that my 14 year old is seeing an 18 year old.’

‘My 2 year old has lots of tantrums and I am struggling.’

‘I’m worried about how my relationship with my partner is affecting my children.’

‘My son seems very fearful and anxious, and I’m worried he’s not coping.’

Clearly, it is extremely helpful when you have young children and at your wit’s end due to something or the other going on in your life. You can call Parentline and speak to a professional in absolute privacy. All calls made are completely confidential and anonymous and there is no limit on the number of times you can call if you have ongoing issues.

It has helped Victorians for the last 25 years. But sadly, the service which only costs $1.3 million a year to run, is going to lose funding and close its doors on October 31, 2025.

Fortunately for those who need it, the Liberals and Nationals have today committed to saving Parentline that has been cruelly cut by the Allan Labor Government.

Opposition Leader, Brad Battin, said cutting funding to Parentline is not about government saving money, it is about wrong priorities.

“This decision is one by a government that has lost its way. It is inexcusable to leave Victorian families without a trusted, proven source of support. This could only happen in Jacinta Allan’s Victoria.

“It is a no brainer that Parentline should continue to be funded and a Liberal and Nationals Government will ensure that happens.

“This is a modest investment with a big impact – it’s about government getting its priorities right,” Mr Battin said.

Shadow Minister for Education, Jess Wilson, said: “Services like Parentline provide the accessible and practical support that can make a world of difference to families in need.

“Cutting such a low-cost, yet vital service for families while pressing ahead with a ‘things cost what they cost’ attitude to major projects demonstrates how Labor’s priorities are all wrong.

“Only a Liberals and Nationals Government will prioritise the wellbeing of parents and families and restore Parentline.”

Member for North Eastern Metropolitan Region, Nick McGowan, said: “A local mum and former worker at Parentline recently brought the financial plight of the service to my attention. I’m glad I have been able to achieve the funding commitment announced today because it will support parents and their children.”