Questioning the cost of surge in executives and staff numbers at VicGrid

VicGrid Staff expansion David Davis Story

The controversial state government agency, VicGrid, has seen a surge in number of employees over the last year and a concerning surge in the number of executives.

The VicGrid agency is controversial for its behaviour in country Victoria.

VicGrid’s role in enforcing the roll out of long-distance electric wires and renewable energy zones has seen the organisation demand new powers and the ability to penalise and fine farmers and community members across country Victoria.

The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) Annual Report for 2024-25 table shows the number of full-time equivalent employees have surged from 89 to 141, an increase of 52 – a 58 per cent increase in one year.

The number of fat cat executives at VicGrid surged from nine in June 2024 to 19 in June 2025 an increase of 10 – a surge of 111 per cent over one year.

The total senior employees increased from 25 in June 2024 to 44 in June 2025 an increase of 19 – 76 per cent over one year.

Questions about whether VicGrid is top heavy will legitimately be asked.

In most categories of VPS employment (VPS 3-6) the number of employees increased significantly, with total VPS graded employees up from 64 to 97 – an increase of 51.5 per cent, which has added significantly to the burden on Victorian tax payers. The employees added carry hefty packages as shown below:

The salary ranges for VPS Grades 3 to 6 effective 1 May 2025 in the Victorian Public Service are approximately:

VPS Grade 3: $84,097 to $91,931 – a weekly take home pay of between $1617.25 and $1767.90

VPS Grade 4: $93,810 to $111,142 – a weekly take home pay of between $1804.03 and $2137.34

VPS Grade 5: $113,022 to $136,747 – a weekly take home pay of between $2173.50 and $2629.75

VPS Grade 6: $138,631 to $185,518 – a weekly take home pay of between $2665.98 and $3567.65

It is important to examine if all those employed are, actually required and if there is any waste of resources and tax payers’ money, particularly when we are all facing extreme cost of living pressure.

According to the Australian Council of Social Services, there are 3.7 million people (14.2%) living below the poverty line of 50% of median income, including 757,000 children (15.6%). In dollar figures, the poverty line works out to $584 a week for a single adult and $1,226 a week for a couple with 2 children. Thus looking at the above table, the lowest take home pay packet ($1617.25) can lift at least 2 individuals (with income of $584) out of poverty while the highest take home pay packet ($3567.65) can lift 2 households (with 2 adults and 2 children) out of poverty.

VicGrid, on the other hand, has demanded more powers to force the roll-out of low emission technologies, including long distance high voltage transmission wires.

“The controversial and brash VicGrid organisation is known across country Victoria for its determination to force the Allan Labor government’s agenda forward no matter what the local opposition or local arguments and information suggest”, says David Davis, Shadow Minister for Energy and resources.

“Victorians want to know, how much have the extra fat cats at VicGrid cost Victorian taxpayers?” he asks.

Clearly, the state Opposition does not nurture much fondness for the agency, particularly for their controversial behaviour when it comes to rolling out plans in country Victoria where farmers have issues and seek redressal. But the cost to tax payer is of critical importance when there is hardly any accountability mechanisms in place for much of what the governments do. If there is a genuine and vocal complaint, it simply adds to the tax payers’ costs in the form of inquiries, committees and if the big one – the Royal Commissions where money evaporates like ether, with negligible convictions.

Should the tax payer be concerned?

By God, he should and this time next year should carefully select who to vote for.