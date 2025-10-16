PAU alumnus and Punjabi scientist Professor Zora Singh elected Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences

Professor Zora Singh- International Honour story

Professor Zora Singh Khangura, Foundation Professor of Post-harvest Horticulture at Edith Cowan University, Perth, has been elected Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), one of the highest scientific honours globally. Zora Singh is an expert in Production technology and Postharvest physiology of fresh horticultural produce, undergraduate teaching and research training to domestic and international MSc and PhD students.

An alumnus of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, Professor Singh’s election to TWAS recognises his outstanding contributions to advancing sustainable development, with particular impact in developing nations.

World-renowned for his pioneering research in minimizing post-harvest losses in fresh fruits and vegetables, Professor Singh has made landmark achievements in improving global food security. His innovations directly address the challenge of food waste—where approximately one-third of fresh produce is lost due to ethylene, the ripening hormone naturally produced by plants.

“By developing a cost-effective and practical technique to block the ethylene receptor at the cellular level, the ripening process can be substantially slowed,” Professor Singh explained during a recent visit to Faridkot. He noted that the discovery helps curb waste and preserve quality throughout the supply chain—from farms to retail markets.

Professor Zora Singh has been elected as a Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), a prestigious honour recognising scientists whose work exemplifies internationally acclaimed excellence and impact. pic.twitter.com/JTlcFRjxB1 — Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana (@PAU_LDH) October 10, 2025

Professor Singh’s election follows recent recognition of his research excellence, including a $75,000 international award for his breakthroughs in post-harvest management technology.

Founded in 1983 by Nobel Laureate Abdus Salam, TWAS today comprises over 1,400 Fellows engaged in scientific advancement and capacity building across the developing world. Professor Singh’s inclusion places him among a distinguished global network dedicated to addressing major challenges such as food insecurity and environmental sustainability.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, Professor Singh said, “It is a profound privilege to join a global community of scientists committed to advancing science for the betterment of humanity.”

Background

2009 – 2018: Foundation Professor Postharvest Horticulture, Curtin University, Perth, Western Australia

2001 – 2008: Foundation Associate Professor Postharvest Horticulture, Curtin University, Perth, Western Australia

1997 – 2001: Inaugural Curtin Research Fellow, Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Western Australia

1995 – 1996: Visiting Professor of Horticulture, University of Bologna, Italy.

1992 – 1995: Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Murdoch University, Western Australia, Australia.

1988 – 1992: Assistant Horticulturist (Assistant Professor Horticulture), Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, India.

1986 – 1987: Commonwealth Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute of Horticultural Research, East Malling, U.K.

2021 – present – Australian Society for Horticultural Science (Elected Member of Executive Committee, WA representative).

2012 – present – Member International Society of Citriculture

1997 – present – Member International Society for Horticultural Science (Member)

1996 – present – Australian Society for Horticultural Science (Member)

1993 – present – Member American Society of Horticultural Science

1990 – present – Indian Science Congress Association (Life Member)

1980 – present Indian Academy of Horticultural Science formerly Horticultural Society of India (Life Member)

In 2022- Professor Zora Singh was elected as a Fellow American Society for Horticultural Science considering my original and outstanding global contributions to research and innovation, teaching and supervision MSc and PhD students in Horticulture.

In 2024, Professor Zora Singh became the first Australian academic to receive the ASHS Outstanding Graduate Educator Award for his contributions to teaching and student success.

Currently based in Australia for over three decades, Professor Zora Singh continues to maintain strong academic links with India. He has supervised more than 40 PhD and 14 MPhil/MSc researchers, contributing significantly to innovations in ethylene management and post-harvest technologies aimed at reducing nutritional and economic losses in horticultural produce.