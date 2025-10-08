New deal to OPEN India Market for Aussie Organic Producers

Australian Organics - Julie Collins-22

The Albanese Labor Government is helping deliver new opportunities for Australia’s organic producers, with a new agreement between Australia and India granting access to the growing Indian market.

Following this week’s signing of the Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) on organics equivalence, Australia and India will now recognise each other’s organics systems as equivalent for a specific range of products.

The change means Australian organic producers will now be able to market their products as organic in India, through certification to Australia’s own National Standard for Organic and Biodynamic Produce.

The Indian organic market was valued at nearly $2.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow by approximately 20 percent a year to $16.5 billion by 2033, presenting significant opportunities for Australian producers.

“Our Government’s focus on nurturing relationships with our partners like India has provided our farmers and producers with the best platform for continued growth. This new agreement represents a significant opportunity for Australian organic producers, who will gain increased access to the Indian organic market”, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Julie Collins said

Under the terms of the arrangement, Australian organic producers will now be able to export and market as organic the following products to India:

unprocessed plant products, excluding seaweed, aquatic plants, and greenhouse crops

processed foods composed of one or more ingredients of plant origin

organic wine.

The two countries have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Food Safety, enabling further collaboration on issues including:

food regulation

international food standards

emerging food safety issues.

The signing of the MRA on organics equivalence is the culmination of a commitment made in April 2022, under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), while the signing of the MOU is an outcome of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, concluded between India and Australia on 4 June 2020.

“India is predicted to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028, and the Indian organic food market is expected to grow significantly, driven by an increasing interest in the health benefits of organic foods and rising investment in this area”, Minister Collins added.

The Albanese Labor Government has worked tirelessly to expand opportunities for our farmers and producers to export our world-class products on the international stage.

Between July 2022 and June 2025, the Government has recorded 231 agricultural market access achievements, opening 29 new markets, protecting 81 markets in the face of trade threats, restoring 17 markets where trade was lost, and making 104 improvements to existing markets.