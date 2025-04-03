Neha Kakkar Melbourne show – Melbournians still in the dark about what happened

Neha Kakkar Melbourne show story

Neha Kakkar show in Melbourne on 22 March – was a financial disaster, if the organizers BeatsProduction are to be believed. It has been reported that the show almost did not happen, the organizers allegedly, as per Neha’s claims, were nowhere to be seen to provide logistics and hospitality to her and her crew for the show to go ahead.

When she arrived to perform three hours late, she was booed by the ‘tired and sick’ fans who were irate for the lateness, having paid good money to watch her perform.

And Neha cried on stage, apologized profusely and told her fans, she was there ONLY for them, although the logistics required and agreed to, for her to perform had not been provided.

Neha performed and left Melbourne only to share her story on Instagram to her 78+ million fans. And she wrote:

Frame 1

They said she came 3 hrs late, did they even ask once that What happened to her, what did they do to her and her band? When I spoke on stage I didn’t even tell anyone what happened to us coz I didn’t want anyone to get harmed coz who am I to punish anyone but now that it’s come on my name, I had to speak up. So here it is!

Frame 2

Do you all know that I performed absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The organizers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel or even water. My husband and his boys went and provided food. Insite of all this we still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything bcz there my fans were waiting for hrs for me.

Frame 3

Do you know our sound check got delayed by hrs coz the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on.

And when after so much of delay our sound check started, I could not reach the venue, couldn’t do the sound check, we did not even know if the concert is happening coz the organisers stopped picking my manager’s calls coz apparently they were running away from the sponsors n everyone. Though there’s still a lot to share but I guess this is enough.

Frame 4

I want to Thank all those people who spoke so beautifully for me, as if all this happened to

them personally. I really appreciate all the efforts they all took to clarify my situation. I’m always gonna be thankful to all of them who attended my concert that day and

cried with me and even danced their hearts out.

I can’t thank my NeHearts enough for always standing up for me and everyone who

supported me and gave me only Love. Thank you

The organizers of the Neha Kakkar Melbourne show on their Facebook page announced on March 27 that they will “expose everybody tomorrow” providing proof and details of what happened at the Neha Kakkar show. The next day they released an image of a word document (see below) what looked like a frantically jotted down draft ‘balance sheet’ of the finances.

This, to anyone who understands these things, will fall well short of proof and details of what happened.

Bharat Times has sent in a request for their official statement, possibly backed up with details of what was agreed and provided against the allegations levelled by Neha Kakkar.

The organizers, if they in fact delivered / performed their side of contract, must file a claim for defamation and compensation against Neha Kakkar and her management. It is not only their reputation, but also reputation of the Indian community living Melbourne which is at stake.

Neha’s allegations, even if partly true, paint the Melbourne Indian community in a very bad light while she plays the goddess to her fans. People would recall Amir Khan and Juhi Chawla show in the 1990s, when the actor refused to come to Melbourne for non-payment of money. The actor and his team literally had to run away from Australia in the wee hours when threatened with legal action.

For one bad transaction, whatever the reasons, the local Indian community should not be left tarnished. It is imperative that the organizers do everything they can to undo the damage done by the story of Neha Kakkar Melbourne show.