Meghalaya honeymoon horror: Sonam Raghuvanshi admits to the plot to kill husband Raja Raghuvanshi

Sonam Raghuvanshi’s brother asks for death penalty

A simple looking Indore woman, Sonam Raghuvanshi, has become the centre of world attention for what is now allegedly a ‘Mangal Dosh’ remedy she came up with – to plotting to kill her husband of a weeklong marriage. To achieve her goal, she allegedly took the help of her boyfriend lover Raj Kushwaha and three other hitmen who executed the plan. In Meghalaya where the couple had gone on honeymoon.

The marriage lasted for just one week. Sonam Raghuvanshi married Raja Raghuvanshi on May 11. By 18 May, Sonam booked the tickets to go on honeymoon, which many now say Raja the husband wanted to postpone for some time.

They left on 19 May for Meghalaya via Assam. On Sonam’s insistence, Raja carried a lot of his wedding jewellery – particularly a very heavy and long gold chain worth lakhs of rupees.

On 23 May, he was dead while on honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Sonam disappeared. Parents were left totally unconnected from the couple for more than a week.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s dead body was found in a gorge on June 2.

As perhaps was planned, initially suspected to be a case of robbery with the valuables gone missing.

However, police believed otherwise and thought it was a premeditated murder orchestrated by his wife Sonam and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha.

On June 9, Sonam, in an unexplained way, appeared more than 1000kms from the crime at a roadside eatery in Ghazipur, UP where she was taken into custody by the police.

It has now been revealed by that Sonam and her accomplices have all been nabbed by the police teams from Madhya Pradesh, UP and Meghalaya.

The case was investigated by a special investigation team (SIT) including SDRF, NDRF, and intelligence agencies. In addition to Sonam, four other suspects were also held: Akash Rajput (21), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), Raj Kushwaha (21) from Indore, and Anand Kurmi (23) from Satna, MP.

The police claim the wife, Sonam and her accomplices have confessed to committing the crime, planning with Raj Kushwaha to get rid of husband Raja.

Some media outlets reported that Sonam had returned to her parents’ home in Uttar Pradesh just four days after the wedding, under the guise of a post-marriage ritual, and used the opportunity to allegedly plan Raja’s murder with Raj.

Investigators believe the killing was carried out so Sonam could reunite with her lover Raj Kushwaha, whom she always wanted to marry and had told her mother of her wish. But the parents disapproved of the possible matrimonial alliance on social grounds.

Raj Kushwaha, an accountant in Sonam’s family business is from outside their ‘samaj’ (social circle or community network).

The post-mortem examination conducted at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) revealed that Raja Raghuvanshi died of two sharp cuts on the head — one behind and one on the front.

Investigators allege Sonam shared her live location with Raj and the other accused throughout the trip. She also reportedly encouraged Raja to extend their stay in Shillong as part of the murder plan. The murder weapon—a machete or ‘dao’—was allegedly bought in Guwahati.

Some reports claimed the original planned mode of killing was a ‘selfie taking slip’ and fall into the gorge and attack using ‘dao’ or machete was plan B which was executed when the original plan did not come about.

In the latest reports, brother of Sonam has gone and met the mother of Raja Raghuvanshi and expressed his shock and disappointment with what his sister has done and demanded ‘death penalty’ for his sister.

He is upset that his sister Sonam Raghuvanshi his brought the family and the entire community into disrepute by plotting to have her husband killed.