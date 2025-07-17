Indulge in Chocolate Perfection with California Walnuts!

Chocolate Walnut Gelato+collage

There’s no better time to celebrate the rich, velvety magic of chocolate than World Chocolate Day! Whether you’re a fan of bold dark, smooth milk, or anything in between—today is about embracing all things chocolate. And what better way to elevate your favorite chocolate treats than with a delicious crunch of California walnuts? Packed with nutrition and a naturally nutty richness, they’re the perfect partner to your chocolatey creations. From guilt-free bites to celebratory desserts, we’ve got recipes that bring together taste and wellness in every spoonful.

Roasted Walnut Chocolate Granola

Ingredients

100g walnuts 100g oat meal 50g honey 50g coconut oil 2 tablespoons of cocoa 50g rasped coconuts 1 teaspoon of cinnamon 50g dark chocolate

Preparations

Preheat the oven to 180℃

2. Chop the walnuts and heat up the coconut oil until its liquid.

3. Blend all ingredients (apart from the chocolate) in a huge bowl.

4. Cover an oven tray with baking paper and add and spread the mixture.

5. Bake the granola for about 2.5 hours until it’s crunchy. Turn the granola from time to time, so it gets color from every side and doesn’t get too dark.

6. Cool down the granola. When the mixture is lukewarm, add the chopped chocolate.

7. Put the granola in jars or enjoy instantly with milk, yoghurt or quark.

Chocolate Walnut Praline Cake

Ingredients

315g package two-layer chocolate fudge cake mix

Praline:

1 cup (250g) water

2 cups (500g) granulated sugar

2 tablespoons (30g) 35% whipping cream

3 cups (750g) California walnuts, coarsely chopped

Chocolate Ganache:

2 cups (500g) real semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup (250g) 35% whipping cream

1/4 cup (50g) butter

3 tablespoons (45g) Cointreau liqueur

Preparations

Bake cake in a 22.86 × 33.02 cm (3L) baking pan according to package instructions. Grease a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. In saucepan bring water and sugar to boil over medium heat. Cook, without stirring, brushing down sides of pan with a brush dipped in warm water to prevent crystallization. Cook for about 18 minutes, until dark amber. Remove from heat immediately and stir in cream and walnuts. Spread onto prepared sheet and cool completely. Break into pieces and pulse in food processor until coarsely ground. In microwavable bowl, combine chocolate chips, cream and butter. Heat on high for 2 minutes, stirring twice, until melted and smooth. Slice cake in half lengthwise and then slice each half to make 4 layers that measure 11 x 30 cm. Brush 1 tablespoon (15g) of Cointreau on the bottom layer of cake. Spread 1/4 cup (50g) of chocolate ganache and sprinkle with 1/3 cup (75g) praline. Repeat twice; top with last layer of cake. Cover cake with remaining ganache and cover sides with praline. Refrigerate for 1 hour and up to one day before serving.

California Walnut and Sour Cherry Rocky Road

Ingredients

180g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

120g California walnuts, roughly chopped

40g banana chips

50g puffed brown rice

20g chia seeds

45g dried sour cherries

A little vegetable oil

Preparations

First, melt the chocolate in a mixing bowl over a pan of barely simmering water, making sure the base of the bowl doesn’t come into contact with the water.

2. Next, mix together the California walnuts, banana chips, puffed rice, chia seeds and sour cherries in a large mixing bowl. Pour over the melted chocolate and stir to evenly coat.

3. Lightly oil and line a small square baking tray with parchment. Tip the mixture onto your prepared tray and press down with the back of a spoon to evenly spread.

4. Place into the fridge for around 1 hour, or until completely chilled and solid. Cut into 9 small squares and store in an airtight container.

Chocolate Walnut Gelato

Ingredients

3 cups (750g) water

1/2 cup (125g) granulated sugar

1/4 cup (50g) Dutch processed, unsweetened cocoa powder

90g bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 tablespoon (15g) orange zest

1 cup (250g) California walnuts finely chopped, toasted

Preparations

Toasting Walnuts: In large, dry skillet over medium-high heat, toast walnuts, stirring occasionally, until lightly brown, about 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside for garnish. In medium saucepan over medium heat, bring water, sugar and cocoa powder to a boil, whisking constantly. Reduce heat and simmer until sugar is completely dissolved and cocoa is well blended, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate until melted. Let cool completely.

4. Stir in orange zest and California walnuts. Cover and refrigerate until completely cold, about 4 hours. Spoon chilled chocolate into shallow metal pan; freeze until almost firm, about 3 hours. Break into chunks; puree in food processor. Pack into airtight container and freeze until firm, about 1 hour. Alternatively, transfer chilled mixture to ice cream maker and prepare according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Tip: Use good quality chocolate to achieve the best results; do not use baking chocolate for this recipe.