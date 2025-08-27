India Post, Australia Posts suspend booking of postal articles to US

australia-post-India Post v US story

No one is spared from the idiosyncrasies of the US President Donald Trump. Although Australia is considered a close ally of the US, it seems to be in the same boat as India when it comes to the rising costs of sending parcels to the US. Soon as the Indian Department of Posts temporarily suspended booking of all types of postal articles to the US with effect from 25 August, a similar move has been announced by Australia Post as well.

The move is taken due to a lack of clarity on the collection and remittance of duties following the change in import tariffs.

For Indian consumers, letters or documents and gift items up to USD 100 in value will continue to be sent.

“The department is closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with all stakeholders, and every effort is being made to normalise services at the earliest possible opportunity,” the department stated.

It further said the customers who have already booked articles that cannot be dispatched to the US due to these circumstances can seek a refund of postage, and that measures are being undertaken to resume full services to the US at the earliest.

In Australia also, postal goods sent to the US, including its territory Puerto Rico, logged on or after August 26 will not be accepted. However, gifts under $US100, letters and documents will still be able to be sent.

The temporary suspension Down Under will impact Business Contract, MyPost Business and Retail customers sending goods through the postal network.

So much for QUAD!

It seems the erratic behaviour of the US President continues to hurt one and all, no matter friend or foe.

Once the tariff was declared by the US President, it just unleashed a number of measures which not only adversely affect many friendly countries, but also President’s own citizens, who will finally pay the escalated costs.

Australia Post’s move to hit food and wine the hardest

Wine, food, along with other items like cosmetics and sustainable clothing will be among the Australian products hardest hit with Australia Post deciding to stop parcel shipments to the US.