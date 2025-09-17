Expression of Interest date for Indian Community Centre funding application extended

EOI-Indian-Community-Centre-in-Melbourne's-west- Minister Ingrid Stitt

The expression of interest (EOI) date for the $2.4 million funding aimed at the development of an Indian community centre in Melbourne’s West has been extended. The new closing date for submissions is now 3:00 pm on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

This extension will provide much needed additional time for Indian community organisations to prepare and submit their proposals for the grant, which supports the infrastructure costs of building and managing a culturally-specific community centre in the western suburbs of Melbourne. Along with the closing date, there is also a modification to the original local government areas of Brimbank, Hobsons Bay, Maribyrnong, Melton, and Wyndham. Now, applications from the LGAs of Greater Geelong, Hume, Macedon Ranges, Melbourne, Merri-bek, Moonee Valley, and Moorabool will also be considered.

Funding of up to $2.4 million is available for eligible organisations in these regions.

The government has also invited expressions of interest from Indian community organisations in Melbourne’s south-east funding the same amount of $2.4 million in that part of Melbourne. The funding can be used for doing fit out, leasing or purchasing a community centre in Central Dandenong as part of the Revitalising Central Dandenong precinct.

These new spaces on both sides of the city, will provide our growing Indian communities with opportunities to connect, foster a sense of belonging, and celebrate culture and traditions.

The fine print

Eligible organizations will have to be not-for-profit, meet the criteria in their activities and also match dollar for dollar funding by the government. In other words, to be given $2.4 million, the organization will have to have its own $2.4 million funding to match as part of the eligibility criterion.

Matched Funding Requirement – Indian Community Centre

Also, if the project cost is more than $4.8 million, the applicant organization will have to show that it has the differential, additional amount required to complete the project.

The Victorian Government remains committed to supporting our thriving Indian communities and ensuring they have culturally appropriate and inclusive spaces to gather and celebrate their heritage.

Expressions of interest will now close at 3pm on 12 November 2025.

Please note the following updates:

Eligible locations – projects in more local government areas are now eligible. See Community Centre Expressions of Interest | vic.gov.au for the list of additional eligible project areas.

– projects in more local government areas are now eligible. See Community Centre Expressions of Interest | vic.gov.au for the list of additional eligible project areas. Ownership of property or land – as the EOI seeks to identify projects ready to start physical works on site within a year, your organisation should already own the property or land on which it proposes to develop a community centre.

The EOI process – the EOI process is open and competitive, and it is expected there will be only one organisation which leads each project opportunity. The department will however consider all applications.