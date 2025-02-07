Donald Trump returns plane-load of illegal Indians

Donald Trump returns Illegal Indians

When the US election verdict became known that Donald Trump had been elected, those who were in the US illegally including Indians would have been horrified that their attempts to settle in the US would now be scuttled short and they would be chained (figuratively) and sent home. Sadly, that has now started to happen.

Acting on the orders of US President Donald Trump, a US deportation flight carrying more than 200 illegal Indian immigrants in the US has flown them back to India landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar.

A large team of mediapersons waited outside Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar, ahead of the landing of a US military aircraft.

Most of those brought back being youth, with their dreams shattered, there were emotional scenes with most crying their hearts out.

The Bhagwant Mann government in the state has expressed displeasure. The NRI Affairs Minister in the Bhagwant Mann cabinet, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has strongly expressed his disappointment over the US government’s decision to deport Indians. The Minister said (although illegally in the US), these individuals, contributed to the US economy and (thus) should have been granted permanent residency instead of being deported.

Totally refuting the “donkey route” claims in the media, Minister Dhaliwal claimed these are Indians who had entered the US on work permits that later expired, making them illegal immigrants.

Minister Dhaliwal said he would meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar next week to discuss the concerns and interests of Punjabis living in the US.

USBP and partners successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring swift removals.



If you cross illegally, you will be removed. pic.twitter.com/WW4OWYzWOf — Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) February 5, 2025

Meanwhile the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has urged the Punjab Government to establish a rehabilitation fund to support young boys and girls being deported from the United States. The NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said lack of support and resources for these returnees could lead to severe social and economic challenges for the state.

Mr Chahal warned the Punjab Government that negligence in addressing this growing crisis would only create more problems for the state, exacerbating unemployment, mental health issues and potential involvement in illegal activities.

“Many of these young individuals leave their homes with dreams of a better future but find themselves deported due to immigration challenges. They return with shattered hopes, financial distress and psychological trauma. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure their proper rehabilitation and reintegration into society,” Mr Chahal said.

“This is not just an individual problem but a societal one. If we fail to act now, the consequences will be dire, not just for the youth but for Punjab’s social fabric and economy as a whole,” he added.

The state government is being urged to allocate funds for skill development programs and employment opportunities to help these individuals rebuild their lives at home.