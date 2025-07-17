Child protection should be priority one: urgent reforms needed now to protect Victorian children

Child Protection-Joshua Brown-story

Child protection should be above politics, everywhere not just in Victoria. The Allan Labor Government must take immediate action to establish a register of early childhood educators and workers as it is confirmed more than 800 children at a further four childcare centres must undergo testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

Almost two weeks on from a public revelation a childcare worker had been charged with 70 child sex abuse offences, details of where this individual worked and how many children have been exposed to potential health risks are still being discovered. The Allan government must take child protection in Victoria seriously.

This situation highlights the complete failure of the current early childhood education and care regulatory system in Victoria, which continues to leave children at an unacceptable risk.

The Allan Labor Government must listen to the Liberals and Nationals’ repeated calls to recall Parliament to pass urgent legislation to reform this sector – including by establishing a registration system for early childhood educators and workers.

Leader of the Opposition, Brad Battin, reinforced the urgency for safer communities and better services, saying news that more children have been impacted was devastating.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart goes out to the families affected – I can’t imagine having to take a child in for this kind of testing,” Mr Battin said.

“Victorians deserve a government that keeps our community safe, spends every dollar wisely, and puts families first.

“It’s deeply concerning that new centres are still being identified.

“For almost three years the Premier has refused to act – the Premier should return to work and recall the parliament.

“Victoria’s Working With Children checks are the weakest in the country because Labor has allowed loopholes to remain open.”

Shadow Minister for Education, Jess Wilson, said: “It’s unacceptable that almost two weeks on, authorities are still scrambling to understand the basic details of the alleged offender’s work history.

“For hundreds of families to learn today that their children’s health has potentially been put at risk, weeks after the initial announcement was made, demonstrates just how gravely the system has failed. Once again, for too many Victorian parents the news they are receiving today is their worst nightmare.

“Victorians are rightly asking: ‘how does this keep getting worse?’

“The Premier is stalling action and failing Victorian families. Every day that the Premier delays reforms that are desperately needed now – establishing a registration system, strengthening the Working With Children Check system, installing CCTV where appropriate and creating an independent and strong watchdog for the sector – is another day children are being placed at heightened risk.

“There is no excuse to wait. Parliament must be recalled and these vital reforms put in place as soon as possible.”