Celebrate India brings 20th Victorian Festival of Diwali @ Fed Square, Melbourne!

Get ready, Melbourne! Celebrate India is thrilled to announce the 20th Victorian Festival of Diwali, a vibrant celebration of Indian culture set to illuminate Federation Square on Friday, 10 October and Saturday, 11 October 2025. Prepare to be immersed in the rich tapestry of Indian culture with colourful Folk and classical Dances, live Band, soul-stirring Kirtan, and engaging Yoga and Bollywood Dance workshops for all ages. Little ones can unleash their creativity at the Craft Workshop, be mesmerized by a magic show and many fun filled activities.

Enjoy the amazing collaborative live music and dances with Sri Lankan, Bhutanese and Vietnamese artists along with various surprise and entertaining items.

Wander through the bustling bazaar, filled with unique handicrafts and jewellery, and tantalize your taste buds at the delectable street food stalls offering authentic flavours from various regions of India. The festival promises a grand finale with spectacular fireworks on the Yarra that will light up the Melbourne sky.

Inset pic – Fed Square Diwali 2025

As in previous years, many iconic buildings will again be illuminated to create the beautiful atmosphere of Diwali in the heart of Melbourne.

But the excitement starts even before the main event! Celebrate India is again hosting two fantastic Facebook competitions sponsored by AIA, our platinum sponsor; and Gaura Travels.

• Sing for Diwali: Unleash your inner vocalist! This competition will run between August 29th and September 7th.

• Know Your Culture: Test your knowledge and celebrate your heritage! This competition will run between September 15th and September 28th.

For terms, conditions, and further information on how to participate in these exciting competitions, please visit our Website or Facebook page.

We can’t wait to celebrate the Festival of Lights with you all, as we mark two decades of bringing the magic of Diwali to Victoria!