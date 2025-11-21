8 Years Old Gurshabad dies by drowning in Shepparton

8YO Gurshabad drowning story

An eight-year-old boy named Gurshabad tragically drowned in the swimming pool of a display home in Kialla, Victoria, just weeks before his ninth birthday. His father, Talwinder Singh, shared heartbreaking details about his son’s death and made a heartfelt plea for mandatory pool coverings at vacant homes to prevent such accidents. Gurshabad, who had autism, wandered off and jumped into the pool unsupervised. His father urged that pools should be covered when not attended to prevent children from entering.

The community has been deeply affected by the tragedy. A neighbour noted that Gurshabad was visiting a family celebration nearby and that the community feels shaken by the incident. G.J Gardner, the company responsible for the display home, expressed devastation and extended condolences, confirming the pool complied with all safety regulations, including fencing.

In Victoria, all pools holding more than 30cm of water must have compliant safety barriers with self-latching, self-closing gates that are inspected every four years. These strict regulations aim to reduce drowning risks, especially among young children. An official report is being prepared for the coroner, and Gurshabad’s funeral is scheduled to take place in Melbourne.

This heart-breaking event has highlighted ongoing concerns about pool safety and the need for further preventative measures to protect children.

The heartbroken father of an eight-year-old boy who drowned in a display home swimming pool has shared tragic new details about his son’s death, and made an urgent plea that could save others.

Talwinder Singh told the ABC he was running through the streets looking for his son Gurshabad, who was just weeks from his ninth birthday.

The boy was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of a G.J Gardner display home in Kialla – about 30 minutes south of Shepparton – shortly before 7pm on Sunday, and could not be revived.

His father said Gurshabad, who has autism, “just jumped” into the water and drowned.

Mr Singh has pleaded for a rule that would mandate pools at vacant homes be covered – saying that would have prevented Gurshabad’s death.