8-month pregnant Samanvitha Dhareshwar, killed after BMW slams into car in Sydney

Samanvitha Dhareshwar-story

An Indian IT professional, 33-year-old Samanvitha Dhareshwar, who was eight months pregnant, tragically lost her life in Sydney after a car crash. She had been out for an evening walk with her husband and their three-year-old son when the incident occurred last Friday in the suburb of Hornsby.

According to police, a Kia Carnival car slowed down to allow the family to cross the footpath near a car park entrance on George Street. Suddenly, a speeding BMW, driven by 19-year-old P-plater Aaron Papazoglu from Wahroonga, crashed into the rear of the Kia. The impact pushed the Kia forward, fatally striking Dhareshwar as she crossed at the entrance.

Indian 8-Month Pregnant IT Professional Samanvitha Dhareshwar Killed After BMW Crashes Into Family on Footpathhttps://t.co/L5Dn3sekRk pic.twitter.com/W9vZXBFogW — The Daily Guardian (@DailyGuardian1) November 19, 2025

faces multiple charges including dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and causing the loss of a foetus. He has not entered pleas.

She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Westmead Hospital, but despite medical efforts, both she and her unborn child could not be saved. The drivers of both vehicles escaped without injury, and it is not confirmed if Dhareshwar’s husband or son were harmed.

Samanvitha was an experienced IT systems analyst specializing in business application administration and support, employed as a test analyst at Alsco Uniforms.

Aaron was arrested at his home and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and causing the loss of a foetus. faces multiple charges including dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and causing the loss of a foetus. He has not entered pleas.

Bail was denied due to the seriousness of the charges.

The tragic death of Samanvitha Dhareshwar is being handled under Zoe’s Law, introduced in New South Wales in 2022, which allows for harsher penalties when the death of an unborn child results from criminal actions. This legislation can add up to three additional years to the sentence for dangerous or negligent driving if convicted.

Floral tributes continue to grow at the crash site on George Street, and police are urging witnesses to come forward. Assistant Commissioner David Driver described the scene as “very confronting” for first responders.