Giving more CALD children access to best start in life

The Allan Labor Government is supporting more CLAD children (from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds) to access and attend kindergarten, giving more Victorian kids the best start in life.

Minister for Children Lizzie Blandthorn and Member for Melton Steve McGhie today announced that City of Melton will receive $321,919 as a part of the $7.47 million in CALD Outreach Initiative grants for 25 councils, to help children from multicultural families across Victoria access and attend kindergarten.

Under the CALD Outreach Initiative, CALD teams employed by councils work directly with local families to support kindergarten enrolments, lead information sessions to build a better understanding of kindergarten, enable families and educators to maximise attendance and help families with the transition from kinder to school. You can access information in Hindi and Punjabi here.

CALD outreach teams have helped more than 6,000 children with multicultural backgrounds enrol and attend kindergarten since the initiative started in 2021, across eight local councils. Four councils – Alpine Shire Council, Ararat Rural City Council, City of Ballarat and Mitchell Shire Council – will be part of the Initiative for the first time thanks to an expansion of the program, alongside 21 councils across the state.

“Young children have so much to gain and learn from the opportunities provided through kindergarten – we’re making sure that every child, no matter their background, can have the very best start in life” Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ingrid Stitt said.

Under the expanded program, more CALD children (from multicultural backgrounds) in more communities will now benefit from the Labor Government’s $14 billion Best Start, Best Life reforms.

“We know that kindergarten sets children up for lifelong learning, and in Melton we’re making sure no family is left behind” Member for Melton Steve McGhie said.

The nation-leading reforms are transforming early childhood education to help children thrive, save families money, and support parents and carers to return to work or study if they choose. The 2024-25 Victorian Budget invests $9.4 million over three years into the Strengthening participation of CALD children in early childhood education initiative.

Additional funding provided to the Municipal Association of Victoria, as part of the initiative, supports council-led outreach programs and activities, and shares key learnings and insights with all councils across the state.

“Every parent wants to give their child the best start in life. We’re delivering more support to families from multicultural backgrounds so more Victorian children can access Free Kinder and more parents have the freedom to go back to work if and when they choose” Minister for Children Lizzie Blandthorn said.

“Our expansion of the CALD Outreach Initiative to an unprecedented 25 councils across the state will ensure kids in even more Victorian communities get the best start in life – which is exactly what they deserve,” Minister Blandthorn added.