Ever since the revelations of the cozy relationship between Anthony Albanese and former QANTAS chief Alan Joyce have come to the fore post Joe Aston’s book – The Chairman’s Lounge, the complete lack of skills of Anthony Albanese to do damage control has been exposed.

The government cleverly brought in the Covid-19 inquiry report release forward by two days to hoping to bury the Albo-Joyce story, but in vain. The Prime Minister also tried to point fingers at other politicians, particularly Peter Dutton, that also did not achieve the desired result. His attack on Peter Dutton was particularly – shallow, malicious and absolutely ‘below the belt’.

“Peter Dutton can answer questions about his flights,” Albanese said.

“All of my financial arrangements are completely transparent. I don’t have a trust. I don’t have a family trust. I don’t have any shares. I’ve never had any shares in any company. I have always acted in an open and transparent way.

“And it’s up to others to say why it is that they have trusts, why it is that we don’t know what they own, what they invest in, what income they have all hidden away.

“I have not done that. And in my time in public life, I have acted with integrity, I have acted in a way that is entirely appropriate, and I have declared in accordance with the rules.”

By trying to suggest Peter Dutton may be hiding his income, Albo has practically questioned the integrity of 1 million Australians who use Trusts as corporate vehicle to carry on business and economic empowerment.

According to the ATO’s 2023 taxation statistics data, there were 947,264 trusts in Australia. Is the Prime Minister suggesting that all those close to 1 million Australians are dishonest? Of all the people in Australia, at least the PMO office should know setting up a Trust is a legitimate framework to navigate one’s personal or corporate economic journey. There is a whole host of frameworks, which after applying due diligence by the legislators, appropriately legislated and made into law, which the courts in Australia apply day in day out.

It seems, the $4.3 million house purchase fiasco which began Albo’s fall, is still clouding his judgement, or whatever is left of it. The readers should know, the boy from commissioned house, son of a single mother is entitled to a pension of approximately $350,000 per annum post-retirement (post- election 2025), which works out to be $29,000 per month. On ordinary numbers, after factoring in payment of $1.8 million of his Sydney dwelling, the monthly repayment on the loan of $2.5 million works out to approximately $15,000. Thus, Albo and his partner, living handsomely off the taxpayer funded pension, can also pay off their mortgage without having to work. And not to forget the taxpayer funded annual perks, including some flights.

Back to flights! Anthony Albanese also promulgated:

“Peter Dutton is making this statement. If there is a suggestion to be made, let it be made specifically, and I’ll answer it.

“I have said very clearly that I recall direct discussions with Alan Joyce over the flights – the Emirates flight to Dubai and, of course, the first flight to Perth.”

Once his calls to Alan Joyce asking for upgrades have come out in the open, it is definitely not a good look for him and the party; I believe he has no other option but to step down. At least, if he wants to adhere to the standards the NSW Labor set for the NSW Liberals back 2013-2014, in the days of doing honorable politics. Remember Barry O’Farrell?

Announcing his resignation (in 2014) Barry O’Farrell had said: “I still can’t recall the receipt of the gift of the bottle of 59 Grange. I can’t explain what happened to that bottle of wine, but I do accept that if there is a thank you note signed by me, and as someone who believes in accountability … I accept the consequences of my actions.”

“Clearly it was significant memory fail on my part.”

Barry O’Farrell, the then Premier of NSW stepped down for having forgotten accepting and not properly recording a gift of 1959 Bottle of Grange worth only $3000. That will be less than one flight upgrade for Albo by Joyce and there are many. And then Albo’s son’s access to Chairman’s Lounge!

If politicians want ordinary Australians to have and keep faith in their trade, Albo has to take the lead and step down for poor decision making and go quietly now, gracefully. There will be no need to call for anti-corruption investigation into anything, not the least into his government’s refusal to allow Qatar Airways extra flights.

Minders of Anthony Albanese, seem have decided to tough it out. They should know, appeal to Australians of Albo’s humble beginnings has lost steam. Although quiet at the moment, the already agitating back-benchers can only wait ‘so long’. If only Bill Shorten had not announced his retirement last month!

