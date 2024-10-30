Several new films and web shows have premiered in October 2024 on Netflix. Announcing on its Instagram handle, the giant streaming platform had unveiled all the new shows and new films that have landed this month. Netflix, by far offers a great variety of options to its viewers – be it comedy, drama, thrill, suspense or action. For the Kapil Sharma fans, it has a new series of the mega comedian with all his crew. To Ananya Panday cyber thriller CTRL, or Kriti Sanon’s Do Patti, audiences will have a vast range of options amongst various genres to choose their favourite and watch them at the comfort of their homes.

Movies and TV content on Netflix to look for:

Content Genre

Greatest of All Time Movie

CTRL Drama

Outer Banks Season 4 Drama

Khel Khel Mein Drama

Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Drama

Do Patti Movie

Diplomat Season 2 Drama

The Great Indian kapil Show (New) Drama

Upcoming Web Series & OTT Movies in November 2024

Vijay 69 Movie

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Season 2 Drama

Sena Drama

Mandala Murders Movie

Sikandar Ke Muqaddar Drama

Khakee Season 2 Drama

Mismatched Season 3 Drama

Dabba Cartel Drama

To Kill a Tiger Drama

Of course, you can always catch up with your favourite movie or TV content on Netflix in addition to new releases each month.

Similar Posts by The Author: