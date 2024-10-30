Several new films and web shows have premiered in October 2024 on Netflix. Announcing on its Instagram handle, the giant streaming platform had unveiled all the new shows and new films that have landed this month. Netflix, by far offers a great variety of options to its viewers – be it comedy, drama, thrill, suspense or action. For the Kapil Sharma fans, it has a new series of the mega comedian with all his crew. To Ananya Panday cyber thriller CTRL, or Kriti Sanon’s Do Patti, audiences will have a vast range of options amongst various genres to choose their favourite and watch them at the comfort of their homes.
Movies and TV content on Netflix to look for:
Content Genre
Greatest of All Time Movie
CTRL Drama
Outer Banks Season 4 Drama
Khel Khel Mein Drama
Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Drama
Do Patti Movie
Diplomat Season 2 Drama
The Great Indian kapil Show (New) Drama
Upcoming Web Series & OTT Movies in November 2024
Vijay 69 Movie
Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Season 2 Drama
Sena Drama
Mandala Murders Movie
Sikandar Ke Muqaddar Drama
Khakee Season 2 Drama
Mismatched Season 3 Drama
Dabba Cartel Drama
To Kill a Tiger Drama
Of course, you can always catch up with your favourite movie or TV content on Netflix in addition to new releases each month.
