Pakistani model Roma Michael became an overnight sensation with her walk at the Miss Grand International 2024 pageant without a hijab. The visuals of her ramp walk are circulating across social media platforms, provoking a range of responses.

Roma is a graduatde in BTech from the University of South Asia. She started her journey in 2013 with an internship at Faces Pakistan. There she discovered her passion for modelling. Roma has represented Pakistan at various international, virtually appointing herself as an ambassador for her nation.

She is also an actor and model and works in collaboration with renowned fashion designers and brands globally. She appeared in films like Kahey Dil Jidher and Delhi Gate. She has also done popular TV shows like Tu Zindagi Hai and Pyari Nimmo.

Soon as the video of Roma walking the ramp in bikini at Miss Grand International 2024 went online, it sparked controversy earning her a severe backlash. Following that, she immediately deleted the video from her social media account. The clip however, had already been shared widely by other users. Most netizens claimed Roma had succumbed to the pressures of conservative moral policing in Pakistan.

The 29-year-old Pakistani Christian model walked the ramp at the pageant without a hijab. She wore a golden metallic bikini for the bikini round which has caused the backlash.

The controversy highlights the cultural tensions surrounding women’s clothing in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. That should not surprise anyone. Being an Islamic country, the majority expect certain conservative traditions to be followed by its citizens. But, at the same time, Roma coming from a religious minority, should also have the freedom to follow what she believes is right for her, particularly being a model and an actor.

The controversy though, continues. One user commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, ‘Social media backlash forced Roma Michael to delete the video,’ while another user commented that her outfit sparked discussions on ‘cultural representation and personal freedom’.

