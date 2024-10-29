Vidya Balan is back in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya Balan who rejected the offer to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is back with the franchise in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Having enjoed the glorious success of the first instalment, Vidya feared that if she didn’t perform well in the sequel, it would ruin the impact of her work in the original movie. Viday starred with Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, playing the role of Avni/Manjulika. In 2022, its sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released and became a huge blockbuster at the box office.

For its third instalment, they went back to Vidya with the script, having signed Madhuri Dixit as well. This time, Vidya could not say “NO”.

“I was so scared because Bhool Bhulaiyaa has given me so much. So I said, if I did something wrong, then everything will go in vain (sab par paani fir jayega). I told Anees ji that ‘I can’t take this risk,’” Vidya told reporters.

“But when they came back to me with the third part, I loved the script. I was dying to work on this with Anees bhai and Bhushan. And then it only kept getting better,” she said.

Obviously, Vidya liked the 2022 sequel, which helped her make the decision to say yes to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, set to release on Diwali, November 1.

“And then the icing on the cake was working with Madhuri Dixit ma’am. So, I think it only kept getting better, and I accumulated the courage. I had a great time. He (Bazmee) is the king of entertainment. I had the opportunity to work with him,” she added.

Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit were attending the unveiling of a new version of the franchise’s iconic song Ami Jo Tomar where Vidya spoke to journalists. Vidya and Madhuri performed the song and looked in perfect sync. At one point, Vidya slipped and fell. This is how Vidya explained what happened:

“There is some kind of a tashan in that particular scene in the song. It was difficult for me because I was giving attitude to Madhuri. She is so generous… performing with her was not easy. Everyone supported me, but I think it was so nice of Madhuri ma’am as she realized that it was a big deal for me to be dancing with her. I told myself that it is an honour to share a stage with her, to be in the same frame with her,” she said.

For Madhuri Dixit also, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a dream come true film.

“We are releasing the song today. I would say to Vidya, ‘You don’t know how much I love the song because of you.’ When Anees ji said, ‘There is a role in the movie and also you have to do a song,’ I was like, ‘What?’ Because I always dreamt of this song and always wanted to perform it somewhere, maybe in a show. And when he said that, I was so happy and excited. I said I have to do this movie and be a part of this cast,” Madhuri added.

A T-Series production, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also has Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz.

