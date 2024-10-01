Australian Government launches translated children’s storybook to support culturally and linguistically diverse communities to have conversations about child sexual abuse

The children’s storybook is translated into 10 languages and is an age-appropriate, culturally‑safe and inclusive resource.

The Australian Government has launched My superhero voice, a children’s storybook that teaches children about body safety in a way that is both age-appropriate and culturally safe and supports adults to have conversations about child sexual abuse.

Last week, on 26 September, the Attorney-General, the Hon Mark Dreyfus, KC MP hosted a book launch in Melbourne to highlight the book’s significance as a resource for preventing child sexual abuse in all communities. The event featured opening remarks by the Attorney-General, followed by a book reading by the author Yvonne Sewankambo. The event was attended by community members, local organisations, multicultural media and representatives from the National Office for Child Safety within the Attorney-General’s Department.

My superhero voice was developed by Cultural Perspectives in collaboration with the National Office for Child Safety as a culturally inclusive and safe resource for adults from culturally diverse backgrounds to start conversations with the children and young people in their lives about child sexual abuse.

The storybook is written for children aged 3-5 years old, and follows Nour as she learns about the different cultural practices that help people in her life speak up and get help when something makes them feel uncomfortable or unsafe. The book has been translated into 10 languages – Arabic, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Farsi, Hazaragi, Khmer, Korean, Punjabi, Thai and Vietnamese. It is available in e-book format on ChildSafety.gov.au/storybook.

“Child sexual abuse is a deeply challenging and complex issue, and it’s crucial to recognise that social and cultural factors influence how we talk about it amongst adults, and with children and young people,” said Sarah Migliorino, Director of Communications at Cultural Perspectives.

“Creating inclusive resources is essential to ensure that both parents and children across communities feel understood and supported. Bespoke resources like My superhero voice have been developed to resonate with diverse experiences, with the aim of empowering parents and adults to have meaningful conversations with children and take proactive steps towards preventing child sexual abuse. Furthermore, with the support and expertise of certified translators, we have been able to ensure that language barriers do not stand in the way of this message reaching our intended audiences.”

Featuring characters from many different cultures, ethnicities, and abilities, My superhero voice is crafted with the understanding that children are more likely to grasp complex messages when they can relate to the characters.

Author Yvonne Sewankambo and illustrator Nea Valdivia

“Many children, and some adults like me, sometimes picture themselves as fearless superheroes to feel more powerful and brave, which can help them overcome certain challenges like speaking up when something makes them feel uncomfortable or unsafe,” said Yvonne Sewankambo, Author, My superhero voice. “So, developing a story where the protagonist learns that her voice is her ultimate superpower was a no-brainer for me.



“But what makes My superhero voice an even stronger resource is how it embraces cultural diversity and weaves in a positive sense of community, giving so many individuals – whether children or adults – a chance to feel both seen and heard. Starting a conversation about child sexual abuse, especially with a young child, might feel daunting. And while the ability to use one’s voice is a universal language that most people can relate to, it was also important for this story to showcase the practical ways diverse communities can/already support their children, in order for their parents and carers to see how they can incorporate their beliefs and practices into these conversations.



“I’m truly honoured to have been given this opportunity to shed some light on such an important topic, and hope My superhero voice gives young children the courage to use their voice if need be.”

My superhero voice has been created as a resource for ‘One Talk at a Time’, the first national campaign aimed at preventing child sexual abuse, which was launched by the Australian Government in October 2023. Based on significant research and testing, ‘One Talk at a Time’ demonstrates the power that breaking the culture of silence and shame can have in preventing child sexual abuse.

The campaign materials can be viewed at ChildSafety.gov.au, where additional resources and information are available to support adults to learn more and start to talk about this topic. The advertising materials have been translated into five languages to engage culturally and linguistically diverse communities. There are also a range of translated materials on ChildSafety.gov.au to support the community to learn more about child sexual abuse and have these conversations.

