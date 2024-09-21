“Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they have the heart.” – Elizabeth Andrew.

HI! My name is Prabodh Malhotra, and I live in Boronia, Melbourne. After doing it for two consecutive years, I plan to walk one more time from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation that has done commendable work to help thousands of families across Australia affected by breast cancer. Only time will tell if I can get a hat trick at 73. The previous two walks have been very rewarding; however, the challenges during both walks were compounded by floods in 2022 and extreme heat in 2023.

This year’s journey of 1,300 Kms is a monumental challenge as we walk through the towns of Warragul, Traralgon, Bairnsdale, Lakes Entrance, Eden, Mallacoota in Victoria, before entering NSW towns of Merimbula, Batemans Bay, Braidwood, Canberra, Goulburn, Bundanoon, Moss Vale, and Picton. The walk starts on Sunday 3 November 2024 at 7:00 AM at the MCG and it concludes on the Opening Day of the Pink Test between Australia and India on Friday 3 January 2025.

Among others, my inspiration comes from “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.” – Muhammad Ali, and “We cannot live only for ourselves. A thousand fibres connect us with our fellow men.” – Herman Melville. This country has given me a beautiful life, and now it is my turn to give something back to this country. No one lives for ever and I would like to leave this world a better place than I came into. I am so grateful to McGrath Foundation for giving me the opportunity to make a small contribution for such a worthy cause.

Our target is to raise $120,000 for the McGrath Foundation. My humble request to you is to please give generously and encourage others to donate directly to the foundation by clicking on the link provided or scan the QR Code. Every dollar counts and even small donations add up like little droplets forming a stream. Donations made within Australia may be tax deductible.

Every breast cancer experience is different. That’s why the McGrath Foundation aims to make life that little bit easier for individuals and families experiencing breast cancer. I am raising funds to help place specialist McGrath Breast Care Nurses throughout Australia, wherever they are needed, and I would appreciate your support. It would be great if you would please consider making a donation. Thanks!

https://www.pinkisthecolour.com.au/fundraisers/PrabodhMalhotra

Please google Prabodh Malhotra or visit prabodhmalhotra.com for more details on the previous walks. Also note that I don’t handle any money. All donations go directly to the McGrath Foundation.

By Prabodh Malhotra,

By Prabodh Malhotra,

Melbourne AUSTRALIA

