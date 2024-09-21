All communities deeply value their children, and more than often, migrant parents will prioritize their children’s well-being and future success over their own lifestyle choices.

For them, there is nothing more valuable in their life than their children.

It will not be wrong to say, many leave their home countries only to ensure their children can have better future, access to quality education and where they can give their children better, safer and secure environment to develop into better human beings to achieve bigger things in life.

Thus, from a social and cultural perspective, abuse of children, particularly among migrant communities should be non-existent. But is it?

Sadly, the answer is No. And it has many forms.

Before we look for answer to that, a background check is warranted.

Australia is home to migrants from many countries. Some countries have had child exploitation (including child sex abuse) practices as an exhibition of power and wealth by the elite, although it is both legally and socially condemned. The practice of ‘Bacha Bazi’ (sexual exploitation of young boys) in some countries is one such example.

Forced marriages, child marriages, Nikah Misyar (marriage while one is travelling) and Nikah mut’ah (marrying temporarily for pleasure) popular among some communities, can take the form of child sexual abuse if the bride is below the age where she CANNOT legally give consent to her marriage. Migrants from communities where such practices exist, will have varied responses to such abuse if it exists in Australia.

The Victorian case of young Afghani Australian bride Ruqia Haidari, who was married at the age of 15 to someone she did not love, is a crucial example of “traditional” or “customary” practices adopted by some migrant communities here.

When Ruqia’s marriage ended in divorce five years later, Ruqia being just 20, was treated as ‘Bewa’, a woman who had lost her value. Her mother, Sakina Muhammad Jan, following her “traditional” values, to restore Ruqia’s reputation, again arranged her marriage to someone she did not want to marry, resulting in Ruqia being murdered within two months of her marriage.

Sakina not only lost her daughter Ruqia, but she is also serving 12 months in jail. Sentencing Sakina, Judge Fran Dalziel reminded her that she could face deportation once she completes her time in jail.

“You abused your position as her [Haidari’s] mother, as the person with whom she loved and respected,” Judge Dalziel said.

“While you believed you were acting in her best interests, you were not in fact doing so.”

Although legal age for marriage is 18, Sakina was only charged and found guilty of arranging a forced marriage, a practice criminalised 10 years ago.

In May 2010, by managing to call the Australian Federal Police, another 17-year-old girl saved herself from a forced marriage in Lebanon.

In another case, the Victorian Department of Human Services sought intervention by the Family Court to prevent the parents of a 14-year-old girl from taking her overseas to be married to another minor. The court had to make a parenting order restraining the girl’s parents from removing her from Australia and placing her on the Airport Watch List.

These are all indirect but astronomical legal costs adding to the child abuse spend ledger of the government. And in addition to all the outcomes already identified to be preventable, contribute to make it a huge drain on the national budget.

Regrettably, we should not be incurring these costs.

In 2011, in a matter again relating to an Australian born under-age bride’s forced marriage (Kreet v Sampir [2011] FamCA 22), observations of Justice Paul Cronin say it all:

The wife was born in Australia. Her parents were born in India and remained closely connected to their former country’s culture. The parents were strict in that regard and were strongly against much of Australian culture… [9]

The relationship of the wife with the parents has declined to such an extent that there is now an indefinite Intervention Order against the wife’s father. [31]

Cultural practices are sensitive issues but in respect of this application, the law to be applied is that of Australia. If a cultural practice relating to a marriage gives rise to the overbearing of a mind and will so that it is not a true consent, the cultural practice must give way. Arranged marriages such as would appear to have been the parents’ intent, must not carry with them lack of consent. [41]

The practice of forced marriages involving generally girls below legal age for marriage, is perhaps the biggest form of sex abuse involving migrant children.

Many of them, even if they manage to get away from their abusive parents, live in fear and retribution for considerable amounts of time, which has significant detrimental health outcomes for them, and thus hugely reduced productivity and burden on social welfare services for Australia.

While there are no figures specific to any migrant community, there is an urgent need for educational campaigns to make all migrant communities understand that their traditions and customs cannot take precedence over Australian law as Justice Cronin observed. They are in Australia and live as Australians and thus, must abide by Australia laws.

It is extremely imperative for them to know that when there is a conflict between their traditional and customary laws and Australian laws, Australian laws must prevail.

Perhaps a study is required amongst CALD/migrant communities to analyse what fate the siblings met in cultures and families who were involved in forcing their first child to marry against their consent.

Australian Child Maltreatment Study report

All this becomes critically important, in light of the 2023 Australian Child Maltreatment Study report (ACM study)[i] which provides some shocking statistics in relation to maltreatment which includes – neglect, sexual, physical and emotional abuse and exposure to domestic violence.

The study found more than quarter of the entire Australian population (25.7%) of 16–24-year-olds, had experienced sexual abuse. And among sexual abuse victims, girls experienced double the rate of Child Sexual Abuse (37.3% vs 18.8%). It has been established, when a child experiences Child Sexual Abuse, it rarely happens only once.

The study also found rampant physical abuse (28.2%) and emotional abuse (34.6%).

Gurpreet[ii] (in primary school) regularly comes to school with torn and soiled uniform. When he does have a lunch box, it contains only bags of chips. He never gets parental permission to partake in regular extra-curricular events at school and often looks forlorn during play times.

This is parental neglect and is akin to physical and emotional abuse, and unless addressed both at parental and school fronts, can lead to serious health and mental issues in later years.

These are staggering statistics because all those suffering such abuse develop long-term health and mental health issues, alcohol use disorder and more (as shown below), delivering monumental productivity losses to Australia.

The ACM study further identified the profound impacts child maltreatment had on people’s mental and physical health. The study found Australians who experienced child maltreatment/abuse (compared to those who did not experience abuse) were:

– more than twice (2.8X) likely to have any mental disorder (48% v 21.6%)

– more than three times (3.2x) likely to have had major depressive disorder (24.6% vs 8.1%)

– more than four times (4.6x) likely to have current PTSD (7.80% vs 1.30%)

– more than twice (2.6x) likely to have severe alcohol use disorder (6.1% vs 1.9%)

– more than three times (3.1x) likely to have current generalised anxiety disorder (16.1% vs 4.3%)

– almost four times (3.9x) more likely to have self-harmed in the past year

– almost five times (4.6x) more likely to have attempted suicide in the past year.

“Talking about mental health can often be a sensitive topic. It’s crucial we take into account the cultural and social factors that influence how people are willing to seek help or talk about their struggles…”, said Vinay Nair, Workplace Mental Health Consultant and Instructor.

Vinay, advocated to break the silence and stigma around seeking help, by asking – ‘Are you OK?’

Australian Government campaign for the prevention of child sexual abuse

Child sexual abuse is a prevalent and pervasive issue in Australia.

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse (Royal Commission) which ran from 2013 to 2017, uncovered widespread child sexual abuse specifically in institutions in Australia and made 409 recommendations to improve laws and practices to prevent and better respond to child sexual abuse in institutions.

Following the recommendations, in 2021, the Morrison government together with all the state and territory governments, launched a 10-year strategy – National Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Child Sexual Abuse 2021-2030 to fight and stop child sexual abuse.

In April 2023, the ACM study estimated that 28.5% of Australians (aged 16 years and over) have experienced child sexual abuse, noting that such abuse could occur within families, by other people, whom the child or young person knew or did not know, in organisations and online.

One Talk at a Time

While acknowledging the risk of long-term mental and physical health impacts in ‘already crumbling’ Australia’s health system, the burden grows manifold, considering, that 28.5% Australians ismore than a quarter of Australia’s population.

In late 2023, the Albanese government, once it was free from its ‘fixated’ Voice referendum, picked up the baton from the Morrison government for prevention of child sexual abuse. As a key measure under that strategy, “One Talk at a Time” campaign was launched.

The campaign targeted adults who play an active role in the lives of children and young people and encourages them to have ongoing, proactive and preventive conversations about child sexual abuse.

Rightly targeting those with influence during impressionable years of a child to assist with their optimal mental development, the campaign focused on breaking the culture of silence and shame in preventing child sexual abuse. The government also set up a dedicated website – childsafety website to protect children from sexual abuse.

The campaign messages have been translated into 15 languages including one regional Indian language – Punjabi and India’s national language – Hindi, to cater for the needs of migrant communities.

An investment in the nation’s future health and prosperity

Australia, as a nation faces extreme cost-of-living pressures, with our gross debt increasing from $534.4 billion in March 2019 to $894.9 billion as of 28 October 2022.

Just to put things in perspective, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data on Australia’s spending in 2017-2018 on social costs related to just alcohol use (or abuse) alone was $66.8 billion in 2017–2018 which included workplace costs of $4.0 billion, with an estimated $3.6 billion due to absenteeism.

This was followed by crime ($3.1 billion), total healthcare costs ($2.8 billion) and road traffic crashes ($2.4 billion).

While it can be argued that these astronomical figures cannot all, be attributed to being a direct consequence of child sexual abuse, however, what cannot be understated is that victims of sexual abuse were more than twice (2.6x) likely to have severe alcohol use disorder (6.1% vs 1.9%) than those who did not suffer any abuse.

Then ACM study also showed that Australian youth, who suffered sexual abuse as children were more than four times (4.1x) likely to have severe alcohol use disorder.

Clearly, the ACM study shows shocking and unacceptable levels of long-term impact of child sexual abuse in Australia.

The ACM study found child maltreatment is highly associated with greater use of health services in Australia – more likely to have been hospitalised, have 6 or more visits to a general practitioner, and to have seen mental health professional in the prior 12 months compared with non-maltreated counterparts.

In 2020, the Productivity Commission estimated the annual cost of mental health disorders and suicide as $200-220 billion. Axiomatically, things logically add up to huge costs to the Australian budget.

Child sexual abuse is preventable and in turn the negative outcomes resulting from that abuse, totally avoidable.

Also read: Fatima Payman has her eyes on the Lodge

In other words, if we can prevent child sexual abuse, we can save serious amounts of money.

The burden on the health system related to child maltreatment can be minimised and One Talk at a Time, is a step in the right direction.

Recalibrating broad policy settings, community (including CALD communities) education, improving legal and regulatory approaches to other issues can have a bearing on the mental health of families – housing, taxation, parental leave, and access to childcare and early childhood education can improve social determinants, thus lessening the likelihood of child maltreatment.

At the community level, on-going cultural education and re-training of those entrusted with mandatory reporting and counselling, including pre-service training to

understand, identify and respond to child maltreatment will go a long way to help prevent this abuse.

This can be a studied and all-rounded program involving sufficient government and community investment, including trained community professionals on home visits to support families and deliver universal and targeted evidence-based parenting education programs.

These professionals could even support some migrant communities to fight stigmatisation and hesitancy in reporting child maltreatment or even taking care of their own mental health.

Child maltreatment contributes substantially to the crippling national burden. Even from a crude economic perspective, we cannot afford not to invest more in child maltreatment prevention.

Such investment also promotes a contemporary acknowledgment that federal budgetary policy must not only consider gross domestic product; it must promote the wellbeing of individuals, families and communities.

The Urgency

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (“AIHW”) only has limited data on migrant communities (CALD) with much of the information relating only to family, domestic and sexual violence (FDSV), thus provides only an indicative understanding on CALD mental health.

With today’s Australian population constituting of 28% born overseas and 23% speaking a language other than English at home, it begs for a study for any child abuse/maltreatment in CALD homes and targeted delivery of customized programs and solution if required.

The AIHW data shows victims of emotional abuse by their partner among CALD communities is 4.8%, not far behind 5.4% among those who spoke English at home. This level of abuse of by partner, which can directly prevent or hamper the reporting of child abuse in those communities, should be vital information for the governments.

The study results make it exigent that communities understand their new environment and must be exhorted to unshackle themselves from their traditional, cultural, religious and social barriers – to acquaint themselves with their new environment and report if there is any abuse.

The likes of Sakina Muhammad Jan and Kreet’s father must understand their responsibility to transition wherever applicable, into new values, without feeling any loss of reputation or shame, so that their children can get the opportunity to grow up as first-class Australians to achieve their full potential in their newly adopted country.

The tailor-made educational campaigns should hammer home the fact that the consent of the bride and groom, independent of any coercion, pressure, emotional/financial or material blackmail is a pre-requisite to marriage in Australia among other things.

Such programs will be a step in the right direction to prevent children from being abused, forming part of the right investment for a healthier, happier and more prosperous Australia.

[i] The Australian Child Maltreatment Study report (study) was funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council and hosted by the Queensland University of Technology

[ii] name has been changed to maintain confidentiality

