Global lifestyle brand MUJI has expanded its presence in Melbourne with the grand opening of its new store at Highpoint Shopping Centre on August 29.

Renowned for its minimalist design and high-quality products, MUJI is bringing its distinctive style to Highpoint, a bustling retail hub.

“We are thrilled to introduce the MUJI experience to the vibrant community of Melbourne’s west,” – Vincent Tang, Marketing & PR Manager at MUJI Australia. “Highpoint is the perfect location to share our commitment to simplicity and quality with a wider audience.”

The new store offers a diverse range of MUJI’s popular products, from its renowned skincare products, to apparel, to homewares, to everyday essentials.

The Matcha Chocolate is definitely a crowdpleaser!

In addition to its regular offerings, the Highpoint location will serve as a community hub, hosting the MUJI Community Markets to showcase local makers and products.

To mark the occasion, MUJI is hosting a series of events, including giveaways, exclusive offers, and new product launches.

A “WHAT IS MUJI” pop-up exhibition is being featured in Highpoint Centre Court from August 26, allowing visitors to explore the brand’s philosophy through its most iconic products.

And if you missed out on the giveaways for the first 100 customers on their opening day – August 29, there’s more for everyone!

MUJI’s first 500 customers to spend over $100 receive a free exclusive MUJI Highpoint gift set with items worth over $70! The gift set includes a limited edition tote bag, an interior fragrance oil set, gel pens, and more!

AND one very lucky fan will receive a $1000 shopping spree at MUJI Highpoint! The winner will be chosen in late September and entries close September 8 – scan the QR code (available in store) or click this link to enter the competition!

The store will also highlight MUJI’s commitment to sustainability with seasonal apparel made from natural materials such as hemp, linen, and kapok. Additionally, customers can look forward to an expanded food range, including ten new items like organic drip coffee and new curry flavors.

“This expansion reflects our dedication to reaching more customers across Australia and solidifies our position as a leading lifestyle retailer in the region,” – Takuya Saito, Managing Director of MUJI in Australia.

With its emphasis on design, quality, and community engagement, MUJI aims to transform the retail experience for Melbourne shoppers and strengthen its footprint in the Australian market.

