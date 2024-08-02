Due to the works going on at various place, the department of Transport has issued warnings and transport alert as below for the week beginning Friday 2 August to Thursday 8 August:

Works taking place Disruption Travel advice Level Crossing Removal Project Removal of the level crossings on Warrigal and Parkers roads, and construction of the new Parkdale Station. Parkers Road, Parkdale is closed at the level crossing until Thursday, 8 August. Motorists should allow extra time when detouring via the Nepean Highway, Warrigal Road and Beach Road. Level Crossing Removal Project Removing the old rail track, building a new signalised pedestrian crossing, resurfacing the road. McGregor Road, Pakenham is closed in both directions under the rail bridge, between Rogers Street and Henty Street until 7pm Friday, 16 August. Use Henty Street and Main Street, or Park Boulevard, Sandalwood Drive, Honeyeater Way, Webster Way and Bald Hill Road. West Gate Tunnel Project Updated Construction activities. The outbound exit from the West Gate Freeway’s outer lanes to the Princes Freeway close overnight on Friday, 2 August between 10pm and 7am. Use the inner lanes to reach the Princes Freeway, or detour via an early exit at Grieve Parade, Geelong Road and onto the Princes Freeway. Suburban Rail Loop New Construction of new lanes. Kingston Road, Heatherton closes between Clayton Road and the Dingley Bypass from 9pm Friday, 2 to 5am Monday, 5 August. Similar closures will take place on weekends in August. Use the Dingley Bypass and Clayton Road. Epping Road Upgrade New Traffic signal works. Lane closures and temporary holds in traffic at the intersection of Epping Road and Lyndarum Drive, Epping on Thursday, 8 August from 7am to 6pm. Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road Upgrade New Final asphalting works. The intersection of Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road and Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Cranbourne closes on Saturday, 3 August from 7am to 7pm. Please allow up to 25 minutes extra for the detours via the South Gippsland Highway, Thompsons Road and Clyde-Five Ways Road. Pakenham Roads Upgrade Building new southbound lanes and intersection upgrade works. The southbound lanes of McGregor Road, Pakenham are closed between Livingstone Boulevard and the Princes Freeway until Friday, 16 August. The road will then close between Webster Way and the Princes Freeway until late-September. Webster Way is also closed at the McGregor Road intersection until late September. Detours include Henry Road and Cardinia Road for motorists wishing to reach the citybound lanes of the Princes Freeway, or Park Boulevard, Honeyeater Way, Webster Way, Bald Hill Road and Healesville-Koo Wee Rup Road for those heading towards Gippsland or Koo Wee Rup. South Geelong to Waurn Ponds Duplication Removal of the Surf Coast Highway level crossing, track removal, drainage works and road construction. Surf Coast Highway, Grovedale is closed in both directions between Hansen Drive and Baanip Boulevard until Saturday, 17 August. Detours include Baanip Boulevard, Lower Duneed and Mount Duneed roads, Barwon Heads Road to the east, or Anglesea Road, Geelong Ring Road and Colac Road the west. South Geelong to Waurn Ponds Duplication Removing the Fyans Street level crossing, duplicating sections of track between South Geelong and Waurn Ponds. Fyans Street, South Geelong is closed in both directions at the level crossing until 7pm Monday, 26 August. Marshalltown Road, Marshall is closed at the level crossing until Wednesday, 7 August. Swanston Street, South Geelong is closed at the level crossing between Foster and Verner streets until Wednesday, 7 August. Detours will be in place, please allow extra travel time.

Major disruptions for public transport

Works taking place Disruption Travel advice Metro Tunnel Project New Train testing. Buses replace trains on the Sunbury Line between North Melbourne and Sunshine from 11.30pm Saturday, 3 August to the last service on Sunday, 4 August. Replacement buses will be a mix of Express and Stopping All Stations services and will depart as often as every 10-20 minutes during peak periods. Port Rail Shuttle Network Metro Tunnel Project New Rectification and maintenance work near Cranbourne Station and Port Rail Shuttle Network works near the Western Port Highway. Train testing. Buses replace trains on the Cranbourne Line between Dandenong and Cranbourne from 8.30pm Friday, 2 August to the last service on Sunday, 4 August. On Sunday, trains on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines will terminate and originate at Caulfield. Replacement buses will be a Stopping All Stations service. Passengers should check the PTV website or mobile app to help plan their journey. On Sunday, passengers travelling between the city and Caulfield should switch to a Frankston Line train. Metro Tunnel Project New Train testing. Coaches replace trains on the Gippsland Line between Southern Cross and East Pakenham on Sunday, 4 August. Gippsland Line trains will operate between East Pakenham, Traralgon and Bairnsdale. A temporary coach timetable is available from the V/Line website. Passengers should allow 60 minutes extra for their journey. Level Crossing Removal Project Removal of the level crossings on Warrigal and Parkers roads, and construction of the new Parkdale Station. Buses replace trains on sections of the Frankston and Stony Point lines until last service Thursday, 1 August. Replacement buses on the Frankston Line will be a mix of Stopping All Stations and Limited Express services, running as often as every 5-10 minutes during peak times. Replacement buses on the Stony Point Line will stop at all stations. South Geelong to Waurn Ponds Duplication Warrnambool Line Upgrade Station upgrades at Marshall and South Geelong, level crossing removal works and track duplication. Level crossing improvements and track maintenance. Coaches replacing trains on the Geelong and Warrnambool lines for all or part of the journey until Sunday, 25 August. Passengers on the Geelong Line should allow up to 40 minutes extra, and those on the Warrnambool Line should allow up to 60 minutes extra, for the journey by coach. Temporary coach timetables are available for download from the V/Line website.

And note below to avoid more disruption to your weekend travel:

Buses replace trains on the Mernda Line between Reservoir and Epping from 11.59pm Friday, 9 August to the last service on Sunday, 11 August. Buses will operate between Clifton Hill and Epping from 11.30pm Saturday, 10 August to 7am Sunday, 11 August.

Buses replace trains on the Sunbury Line between North Melbourne and Sunshine from 1am Saturday, 10 August to the last service on Sunday, 11 August.

Trains on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines will terminate and originate at Caulfield from 1.30am Saturday, 10 August to the last service on Sunday, 11 August.

Coaches replace trains on the Gippsland Line between Southern Cross and East Pakenham on Saturday, 10 and Sunday, 11 August.

EastLink, including both tunnels, closes in both directions between Springvale Road and Canterbury Road on Saturday 10 August from 8pm to 7am.

La Trobe Street, Melbourne closes between Queen and Victoria streets from 10.30pm Friday, 16 August to 4am Friday, 30 August. Trams on routes 30 and 35 won’t operate in the area.

Buses replace trains on the Sunbury Line between North Melbourne and Sunbury from 11.05pm Friday, 16 August to the last service on Sunday, 18 August.

Coaches will replace trains on the Bendigo, Echuca and Swan Hill lines between Southern Cross and Gisborne on Saturday, 17 and Sunday, 18 August.

Buses replace trains on the Frankston and Stony Point lines between Carrum, Frankston and Stony Point from 8:30pm Monday 19 August to last service Wednesday 28 August.

The M80 Ring Road closes Greensborough-bound between Boundary Road and the Western Freeway from Tuesday, 20 August to Friday, 23 august, 10pm to 5am each night.

Please note:

Some works may be cancelled or postponed closer to start times due to changing weather conditions.

More information about major transport projects is available at bigbuild.vic.gov.au. Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.transport.vic.gov.au. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.

