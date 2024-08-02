The Allan Labor Government is continuing to invest across the southern and south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne, with funding for the infrastructure and facilities that communities need to celebrate their culture and traditions.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ingrid Stitt today announced that 11 local organisations stretching from Port Phillip to Frankston will receive a share of over $9.7 million of funding through the latest round of the Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund.

Sri Venkata Krishna Brundavana will receive just over $367,000 in funding to upgrade the function hall in Murrumbeena, supporting the establishment of a library, internal finishes, landscaping and property fencing.

In Dandenong, the Fiji Islamic and Cultural Society of Victoria will receive funding of $72,000 to upgrade the female prayer room, create a dedicated recreation space for mothers and children, install security cameras and replace fire doors.

The Hindu Society of Victoria in Carrum Downs will receive just over $227,000 to improve the cultural centre facility and precinct, including bathroom and internal access road upgrades. The Hindu Society of Victoria in addition to the temple services, can host wedding receptions and other religious events.

The successful organisations represent the diverse cultural landscape of Victoria with 89 ethnicities and 20 faith groups supported through the latest round of the Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund. More than 50 projects will receive funding in this round of grants.

“This latest round of funding will ensure multicultural Victorians can access the facilities that bring communities together, and to share and preserve their culture and traditions” Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ingrid Stitt said.

“We’re proud to continue our work to support Victoria’s multicultural and multifaith communities and ensure that all Victorians have spaces where they can feel proud and safe to express who they are” Minister Stittadded.

Since 2014, the Labor Government has invested more than $88 million to deliver over 560 multicultural community infrastructure projects which have benefitted thousands of Victorians.

Funding through the flagship Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund supports access to culturally appropriate spaces for Victorians to connect with community and have a sense of belonging.

More information about the grants and a list of successful recipients in the Southern and South-Eastern Metropolitan regions can be found at vic.gov.au/multicultural-community-infrastructure-fund, with further recipients to be announced in due course.

