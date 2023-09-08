A US-based NRI Nachhatar Singh , was honey-trapped and abducted by a woman and her accomplice, who has since been rescued.

Nachhatar Singh was visiting India and was contacted by Ramandeep Kaur Sohi and invited him to meet her at a hotel in Ludhiana.

Ramandeep knew Nachhatar because she had worked for him in his grocery store in California in the US.

When he came to meet her in Ludhiana, he was abducted from the parking lot of the hotel by Ramandeep and her accomplice, brother-in-law Gurwinder Singh abducted him and took him to Fazilka area where they kept him against his will.

It is alleged the accused kept Nachhatar at different places and finally took him to a house situated at MC Colony, Fazilka.

The accused allegedly asked for a ransom of Rs 20 crore to release Nachhatar.

Nachhatar’s brother-in-law Baljinder Singh, a resident of Thandewala village, in Muktsar district filed a complaint with Fazilka police alleging the abduction of NRI Nachhatar Singh, a US citizen.

The police swiftly swung into action and conducted raids at several places to rescue Nachhatar and nab the Ramandeep and Gurwinder.

Nachhatr was visiting Bharat on a short 9 days trip having arrived on August 26 and was scheduled to return to the US on September 5.

Gurwinder Singh and his sister-in-law Ramandeep Sohi are residents of Shama Khanka village in Jalalabad, Punjab.

They had another accomplice Sunil Kumar alias Sonu.

The police seized four pistols and 17 cartridges from Gurwinder, Ramandeep and Sonu.

The police say Gurwinder is also facing 10 separate criminal cases.

Similar Posts by The Author: