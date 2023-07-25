Westgate Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives are investigating a sexual assault in Point Cook that took place on Friday, 9 December 2022. The Detectives are appealing for information following the sexual assault of a teenager in Point Cook last year.

Investigators have been told a man approached the 16-year-old victim in the vicinity of Palmers and Dunnings roads and grabbed her by the arm on Friday 9 December about 3pm.

The man then walked with the teen for about 10 minutes and during this time sexually assaulted her.

Detectives have released a computer-generated image of the man along with a still image and CCTV.

The man is perceived to be of Indian or sub-continental appearance, about 25-years-old, with a slim build and brown eyes, with the whites of his eyes described as being tinted yellow. He also had black hair and a black beard.

He was wearing a black jacket and pants and reportedly told the victim his name was Sam.

Anyone with information about this sexual attack in Point Cook or about the identity of the man is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

