The Andrews Labor Government has announce the reappointment of Vivienne Nguyen AM, as Chairperson of the Victorian Multicultural Commission (VMC). The minister for multicultural affairs Colin Brooks made the announcement this morning through a statement.

As the key link between community and government, the VMC celebrates, supports and advocates for Victoria’s vibrant multicultural and multifaith communities. It promotes the rich social, cultural and economic benefits of Victoria’s cultural diversity across the broader community.

A proud Vietnamese-Australian, Ms Nguyen has been a leader across corporate, community and government settings for over 25 years, applying her business knowledge and technical expertise to work with organisations to advance their objectives.

In 2002, Ms Nguyen was inducted into the Victorian Honour Roll for advocating for women’s leadership and supporting young Vietnamese people. In 2003, she was awarded the Australian Centenary Medal and in 2021 was awarded the Australian Order in the AM division for advancing multicultural Victoria.

Ms Nguyen played an integral role in supporting Victorians through the pandemic and flood recovery. With the extensive networks of the VMC and its Commissioners, Ms Nguyen partnered with community leaders and peak bodies to deliver unique resources for diverse communities.

“It’s a great honour to serve the people of Victoria and to be part of the socially cohesive state that is most culturally and religiously diverse”, reappointed Chairperson, Victorian Multicultural Commission, Vivienne Nguyen said.

“I’m proud to be part of the Victorian Multicultural Commission over the past four years and to have worked alongside the community and government during the pandemic. I look forward to continuing our partnership in advocating for greater access and representation” Ms Nguyen added.

A passionate advocate for genuine community engagement, Ms Nguyen will progress the good work achieved during the pandemic to other areas of government service delivery including mental health, family violence and employment.

“Viv has proven herself to be an outstanding asset to the Victorian Multicultural Commission” Minister for Multicultural Affairs Colin Brooks said.

“The knowledge gained throughout the pandemic when engaging with multicultural communities has only strengthened the VMC’s ability to support and improve the Government’s engagement with culturally and linguistically diverse Victorians” Minister Brooks added.

For more information visit multiculturalcommission.vic.gov.au

