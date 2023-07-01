More students in Melbourne’s outer north will soon have more access to great local schools thanks to the Andrews Labor Government’s acquisition of land for school sites in Wollert and Wallan East.

Melbourne’s fast-growing northern suburbs will benefit from brand-new, high quality educational facilities with land acquired for schools in the City of Whittlesea and in Mitchell Shire, so families get the services and education they need in the local area.

Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins today announced that land has been purchased in the growth corridor for the delivery of Wollert Andrews Road P-6 Primary School (interim name) and Wallan East Primary School (interim name), with the schools planned to open in 2026, following confirmation of future construction funding.

“We’re ensuring that more Victorian kids are getting the top-class education they deserve close to home. This latest land acquisition means local families in Melbourne’s outer north will have the access to great schools they deserve”, minister for Education Natalie Hutchins said.

“Our record investment in school infrastructure is ensuring that no matter where you live, our kids are being provided the best start to life which quality education brings” minister Hutchins added.

Both schools will support local families, increase capacity for student numbers in the area and relieve enrolment pressure on other local education providers, with modern facilities a core part of the design so that students can make the most of their learning experience.

The Labor Government is building 100 new schools by 2026, with 84 new schools already open or funded and 12 set to open in 2024. A further $26 million has also been invested to facilitate planning and construction of the remaining schools to open by 2026 so local students can get there sooner.

“Local families can feel confident that we’re working to meet future demand by getting the ball rolling on a new Primary School for Wallan East that will give local kids access to world-class learning facilities” member for Yan Yean Lauren Kathage said.

Since 2018, $1 billion has been invested to acquire land for new schools across the state, ensuring every student can access a great local school and a quality education no matter where they live in Victoria.

“Families in Wollert are getting the educational facilities they need close to home, with Andrews Road Primary School helping students learn and grow in their local area”, member for Thomastown Bronwyn Halfpenny said.

In the past nine years, the Labor Government has invested more than $14.9 billion to build new schools and complete more than 1,940 school upgrades, creating around 21,200 jobs in construction and associated industries.

“We’re continuing to build and upgrade schools across the state, so our students have the best spaces to learn, our classrooms have the best teachers and every child gets a quality education” minister Hutchins further added.

