Melton will be attracting more visitors, and boosting local jobs and the economy, with the Victorian Government investing $50,000 to help deliver the Eynesbury Winter Festival in Melton.

Member for Melton Steve McGhie today welcomed confirmation that the event will proceed in June thanks to the Andrews Labor Government Small and Medium Events Program, which is aimed at attracting small and medium sized events across Greater Melbourne.

“The Eynesbury Winter Festival will not only generate more jobs for Melton but it will also deliver many benefits right across Greater Melbourne,” member for Melton Steve McGhie said.

“The funding is a huge win for Melton– this event will attract more visitors to the area, which is fantastic news for local businesses,” Mr McGhie added.

The Eynesbury Winter Festival is an outdoor real ice-skating rink, large enough to hold seventy people at a time, of all ages and abilities. It is the main attraction of the Eynesbury Winter Festival. This popular event embraces the cooler June / July school holidays by enhancing the natural surrounds and shining a spotlight on the best parts of Winter. The action-packed festival brings, a 200m2 covered ice rink, winter solstice bonfire, street performers, food trucks, children entertainment, market, fireworks and so much more! The event starts on June 23 and will run until the 9th of July.

122 event organisers will share in an investment of almost $3 million to support the delivery of events between 1 June and 31 December – with the funding making it easier for organisers to bring their events to life with help to cover event costs, including venue hire, performer fees, staffing and marketing.

The Small and Medium Events Program supports a diverse range of activities including cultural, sporting and creative events.

It will help create ongoing jobs across the industry, connecting organisers with local businesses and suppliers and attracting more visitors to experience the best Melbourne’s suburbs have to offer.

For a full list of events visit: djsir.vic.gov.au/small-and-medium-events-program

