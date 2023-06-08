“… to be mentioned by TWO prime ministers on day ONE of my job” – Lord Mayor Sameer Pandey

When Sameer Pandey, an IT professional, came to Australia in 1999, little did he know one day he would be rubbing shoulders with two of the world’s greatest leaders of the time – the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and the Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese.

The big day came – when just in time, a day prior to the Indian PM arriving in Sydney for a 2-day visit, the City of Parramatta Council elected Sameer Pandey, who has been a Councillor (Cr) since 2017, as its new Lord Mayor.

Cr Sameer Pandey, who represents the Parramatta Ward, is the City’s first Lord Mayor of Indian origin.

On his first day at work, he joined PMs Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, to name the local business area as “the Little India” when the PMs unveiled the plaque in the honour of the local Indian community and their contribution to the area.

A Labor politician, Cr Sameer Pandey also became the City’s first Deputy Lord Mayor from the Indian subcontinent ion 2022 when Cr Donna Davis was elected the Lord Mayor. A small business owner with a background in IT, Cr Pandey is passionate about ensuring Council delivers what community and local businesses need and positioning the City of Parramatta as a smart city.

Cr Pandey said it was a privilege to lead the council of one of the fastest-growing centres in Australia.

“The City of Parramatta is the geographical heart of Greater Sydney and a major economic powerhouse as well as the best place in Sydney to live,” Cr Pandey said.

“Parramatta is home to a vibrant and diverse community and I’m excited to lead the City as it cements itself as Sydney’s second CBD and the focus of some of its most exciting opportunities.”

Cr Donna Davis MP stepped down from the role following her election as the State Member for Parramatta. The Council will meet to elect Cr Sameer Pandey’s deputy on June 15.

Cr Sameer Pandey’s term as Lord Mayor will end in September 2023 when the Council, under the NSW laws, is required to conduct a new election for Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor.

Sameer Pandey has taken charge of one of Australia’s fastest-growing community and business hub.

Talking exclusively to Bharat Times, this is how Cr Sameer Pandey described his day ONE at work as Lord Mayor of the City of Parramatta:

“… you know, it’s just it was so it happened so quickly. Everything … I honestly did not have time to think about the chain of events prior to the to the meeting with Prime Minister… I was very humbled to be mentioned by both the prime ministers on day one of the job, it was my day one and I was very, very pleased. …I did not feel much on the day because it was just so hectic and busy. But when you think about it, it is, it is a moment, it is a very humbling moment…”.

A peep into Sameer Pandey’s persona:

Here is what he said about: How will you define Anthony Albanese? genuine leader

Peter Dutton? I think he has a big shoe to fill. I think he’s doing the best he can.

David Shoebridge he’s passionate about a lot of things which the Greens believe in

Favourite Indian politician Jaishankar (he says Modi is above any ratings)

Rahul Gandhi in an unfortunate situation where he is now right now (against Modi)

Sonia Gandhi I give credit to her for getting to the point where she is

Favourite Bollywood hero Manoj Bajpai

Favourite Bollywood heroine Madhuri Dixit

Favourite Movie Mera Naam Joker

Favourite Bollywood song Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan, Iske Siva Jana Kahan

Favourite cricketer MS Dhoni (quickly changes from Tendulkar)

Favourite food rice and chicken curry

Most important person in your life My parents, my wife and children



You can listen to the full conversation between Dinesh Malhotra (of Bharat Times) and the Lord Mayor Sameer Pandey here.

