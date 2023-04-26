International cricketing greats Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar have joined Sir Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris by having a set of gates named in their honour at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The gates, used to access the field of play, were unveiled to mark Tendulkar’s 50th birthday and 30 years since Lara’s innings of 277 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

All visiting cricket players will take to the field through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates, which are situated between the Members Pavilion’s away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand.

The Australian cricket team enter the field via the Don Bradman Gates between the Members and Ladies Pavilions, while the Arthur Morris and Alan Davidson Gates front Driver Avenue.

“The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India,” Tendulkar said.

“I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92. It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian.

“I would like to thank the team at the SCG and Cricket Australia for this kind gesture. I look forward to visiting the SCG soon.”

Lara said: “I’m deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I’m sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I’m in Australia.”

The gates were unveiled by SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch AO and CEO Kerrie Mather, as well as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

“Sachin Tendulkar’s record at the SCG is simply remarkable, while Brian Lara’s maiden Test century remains one of the most celebrated innings by a visiting player,” Ms Mather said.

“Both players continue to hold a deep affection for the SCG and they remain hugely popular whenever they visit Sydney.”

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley added: “As the cricketing world celebrates Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, this is a fitting and timely gesture by the SCG to recognise Sachin and Brian Lara as two legends of the international game with exceptional records at the SCG.

“Their feats will no doubt be an inspiration to not only visiting international teams, but all players fortunate enough to walk onto the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground, for generations to come.”

The plaque reads:

BRIAN LARA – SACHIN TENDULKAR GATES

These gates are named in honour of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara and are used to access the field by all visiting cricketers at the SCG.

Tendulkar scored three centuries in five Tests at the SCG for India and averaged 157 at what he described as his favourite cricket ground outside of his homeland.

Lara, the Prince of Trinidad, announced himself to the cricketing world in January 1993 by scoring 277 against Australia at the SCG, his first of 34 Test centuries.

Individual statistics at the Sydney Cricket Ground

SR TENDULKAR – India Test player #187

Matches Runs HS Ave Career 200 15,921 248* 53.78 At the SCG 5 785 241* 157

BC LARA – West Indies Test player #196

Matches Runs HS Ave Career 131 11,953 400* 52.88 At the SCG 4 384 277 54.85

