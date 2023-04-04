Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette

In this age of social media, people will do anything to go viral, to get views, likes, clicks or comments. A girl, not Social Media star Uorfi, wearing what can only be called as bikini (almost) was recorded while travelling on Delhi Metro. Someone managed to (if not her own accomplice or friend) record her on video showing her absolutely scantily-clad while travelling on Delhi Metro.

In no time, the video went viral on the internet, prompting the DMRC to request its commuters to maintain social etiquette.

In the undated video clip, the woman (who is being mistaken as SM star Uorfi) passenger with a rucksack is seen seated next to other women inside a coach. After a while, she stands up and walks when it is seen that she is wearing a two-piece bikini-like outfit.

Commenting on the viral video, the Delhi Metro in a statement on Monday said, “The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society.

“Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers.”

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Operations and Maintenance Act lists out “indecency as a punishable offence under section 59”, it pointed out.

“We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while travelling in a public transport system like the Metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner,” the DMRC added.

Uorfi is a social media superstar known for her passion for similar dress sense. The Indian Commission for Men Affairs confirmed the girl in the video was not Uorfi.

The video was shared by the Twitter handle of NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs with a caption: “No she is not @uorfi_”.

A Twitter user Shantanu Sharma questioned how anyone could record someone without their consent:

How is anyone allowed to take videos without consent and putting up in social media??

Twitter user Projjwal Bhatachary answered:

How you so sure that this video has taken without her consent?

Another user tweeted in a lighter vein: “Metro ACs must be down.”

