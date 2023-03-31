If not Australian Citizens, face deportation if convicted and sentenced to 12+ months jail

Victoria police’s Melbourne East Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested three men – Khalistani attackers – in relation to the attacks that took place at Federation Square on 29 January, the day Khalistan Referendum was held in Melbourne.

Police were in attendance at the event at Federation Square on 29 January when the two fights broke out, one at about 12.45pm and the other at about 4.30pm.

As seen from the phots and videos posted on social media on the day, flag poles were used by several Khalistani attackers as weapons which caused physical injuries to multiple innocent Tiranga carrying victims. Several of them required treatment, some at the scene by paramedics and others were taken to hospital. Several other victims sustained injuries and required medical treatment. One victim ended up with head injuries / lacerations while another suffered hand injuries (broken bones).

In both incidents, police quickly responded to separate and disperse the crowd. OC spray was used in the second incident.

Two men were arrested on the day.

Victoria police has made three more arrests this week. This includes:

A 23-year-old man from Kalkallo charged with affray and unlawful assault.

A 39-year-old man from Strathtulloh charged with affray and violent disorder.

A 36-year-old from Craigieburn charged with affray and violent disorder.

BT believes all three of them or at least the second and third person, if not citizens of Australia, have risked their permanent residency if convicted as charged.

They face maximum jail terms of 10 to 15 years. The law says a participant in violent disorder commits an offence and is liable to—

(a) level 5 imprisonment (10 years maximum); or

(b) level 4 imprisonment (15 years maximum) if, at the time of committing the offence, the participant is wearing a face covering used primarily—

(i) to conceal the participant’s identity; or

(ii) to protect the participant from the effects of a crowd-controlling substance.

If these Khalistani attackers are sentenced to more than 12 months jail and are not citizens of Australia, under the immigration law, they will then be assessed as having failed the character test and will be liable to lose their PR (permanent residency).

The 23 year-old person from Kalkallo charged with affray and unlawful assault is in a slightly different category, unless that person is charged with ‘Common Assault’ – which is the most serious version of unlawful assault and increases the imprisonment term to 5 years.

The punishment if convicted of unlawful assault, is only fine of 15 Penalty units ($165 per unit) or imprisonment for 3 months.

It will all depend on what the ‘on-going’ police investigation finds.

All those charged this week have been bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 8 August.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are making enquiries to identify and apprehend any further alleged offenders from the day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

3 Temple vandalism culprits – update

Three Hindu temples were vandalised in Melbourne in January beginning with Swaminarayan Temple in Mill Park on January 12, followed by the Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs January 15-16 and the ISKCON temple in Albert Park overnight on January 22-23.

Hindus were horrified.

On January 27, Victoria Police Superintendent Timothy Day, Priority and Safer Communities Division released the following statement:

Victoria Police is investigating three incidents involving graffiti damage to places of worship in the last two weeks at Heaths Court, Mill Park; Danks Road, Albert Park; and Boundary Road, Carrum Downs.

On each occasion, the offender/s have spray-painted what appear to be prejudice-motivated slogans on external boundary fencing and gates. These incidents may be connected.

Damage at Mill Park occurred in the early hours of Thursday 12 January, Albert Park overnight on 22-23 January, and Carrum Downs overnight between 15-16 January.

Victoria Police takes all prejudice-motivated crime seriously, including criminal damage in the form of graffiti. These incidents are being investigated, and we encourage anyone with information about them to contact police.

Prejudice-motivated crime can undermine community harmony, reduce people’s perception of safety and make people feel isolated.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has information that may assist the police investigation, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or to submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Victoria Police “have no update in relation to these investigations at this time”, we have been told when asked for any progress made in the matter.

More than 60 days on, BT can confirm there has been no progress made to zero in on any of the culprits.

