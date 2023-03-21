Australian business leader Harish Rao, son of former Honorary Consul for India in Melbourne Dr T. J. Rao has been appointed director to the board of Cricket Victoria.

The appointment was announced by the board of Cricket Victoria last week.

“The Board of Cricket Victoria is pleased to confirm the appointment of Harish Rao as a Director,” the board said in a statement.

Cricket Victoria Chair Ross Hepburn welcomed the appointment.

“On behalf of the Board, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Harish at Cricket Victoria. Harish has extensive global business expertise, built on the strong cultural ties shared between our nations,” Mr Hepburn said

“In addition to his success in the business sector, Mr Rao has been involved in a range of global health, arts and philanthropy projects during his career. We look forward to having Mr Rao’s expertise in supporting our growth as an organisation.”

Harish Rao said he was pleased to accept the opportunity.

“I’d like to thank the Board of Cricket Victoria for this opportunity,” Harish Rao said.

“Cricket holds a special place in the heart of so many Victorians. It is a privilege to be able to work with Cricket Victoria and drive the continual growth of the game in Australia.”

“I look forward to working together with representatives from across Victorian cricket over the years ahead,” Harish Rao said.

Harish Rao is an experienced Board Director and Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

He is the current Executive Director of the Australia-India Chamber of Commerce, having spent more than two decades working in business and trade links between both countries.

He is also a Board member at the Australia India Institute at the University of Melbourne.

Harish is also Chair of the Advisory Board of the Sundaram Finance Group and formerly the company’s Global Head of Business Development.

Sundaram is a US$5billion financial services company headquartered in Chennai, India.

With a background in investment banking and finance, Harish also consults to a number of other companies in the Australia-India corridor on bilateral market entry opportunities and has led multiple business delegations to India.

BT understands Harish Rao’s appointment is likely to take effect on or around May 22.

Malcolm Gray AM, former President of the International Cricket Council, the governing body of world cricket is the patron of Cricket Victoria.

Harish Rao certainly joins the elite of the sport.

Cricket Victoria is the governing body for the sport of cricket in the state

