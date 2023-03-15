The Victorian Multicultural Commission (VMC), the Multifaith Advisory Group (MAG) and leaders of Melbourne’s Hindu and Sikh faith groups are asking Victorians to join them for prayer and meditation in the name of peace.

The prayer and meditation service for peace will take place at Federation Square on Monday 20th March from 6.00 pm until 7.00pm.

“From concerning international events to local acts of disharmony, Victorians will do what is necessary to show that we are an inclusive and peaceful multicultural state, now and into the future”, Viv Nguyen Chairperson of the Victorian Multicultural Commission says.

This event is a direct response to the cooperation and conversations between the VMC, MAG and faith leaders following incidents of disharmony and vandalism at places of worship and “hate speech” spread on social media.

“This public demonstration of the unity of various faith leaders will bring comfort to Victorians and show our community that we will not be divided”, Makarand Bhagwat, President of the Hindu Council of Australia (Victoria) says.

There are plenty of reasons why this is timely, given international events. Additionally, this would be an opportunity to visibly convey all that we hold in common.

Peace, social cohesion is nurtured through friendship and activity together which is peacemaking.

“A prayer and meditation service for peace will refresh and renew our peacemaking together”, Jasbir Singh, Chair of the Sikh Interfaith Council of Victoria says.

The visible unity of faith leaders will reinforce enduring wisdoms that have helped sustain Australia’s multifaith and multicultural harmony over many years.

Leaders of various faiths with deep roots in India will lead the community in prayer called by the VMC and MAG leaders.

