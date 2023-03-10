Just a day after celebrating Holi, Bollywood actor / director Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a massive heart attack while travelling in car in nation’s capital New Delhi. industry.

On Tuesday, Satish Kaushik had shared a series of pictures on Instagram as he celebrated Holi with his friends from the Hindi film industry. He was seen posing for the pictures in an orange coloured T-shirt and white pants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran actor and director.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Satish Kaushik is remembered for his roles in films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Ram Lakhan’ and ‘Haseena Maan Jayegi’ among many others.

Kaushik also directed ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’ and ‘Prem’, two of the costliest films of their times.

Once talking about ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’, Anupam Kher, who also starred in the movie had a dig at Satish Kaushik, director of the film as it was taking way too long to finish, gone way past its even proclaimed release dates, still on the floor.

Also known as ‘Motichoor Ji’ one of the characters he played, Satish was an amiable and amicable in real life.

He spent more than four decades in the industry and leaves memorable performances for all to relish behind him. He was part of the films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Deewana Mastana, Swarn, Jamai Raja and Udta Punjab.

As director, his movie Tere Naam will bring a tear or two with nostalgia bringing the fondness he treasured while making the movie.

In 2021, his Haryanvi film, Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nai Hoti, won Best Feature Film in Haryanvi Language at 67th National Film Awards.

Satish Kaushik was also Chairman, Haryana Film Promotion Board and Vice President FTII Society.

His demise is mourned by his industry friends. Anupam Kher wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”.

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushik (married in 1985) and daughter (born in 2012 through a surrogate mother). They also had a son (born 1994) who died in 1996, aged 2.

His last rites will be performed in Mumbai.

