The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS) has today tabled its report by statement on the Review of the 2022 relisting of four organisations as terrorist organisations under the Criminal Code. The relistings cover Al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), Al-Qa’ida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Islamic State in Libya (IS-Libya) and Islamic State Sinai Province (IS-Sinai).

The four organisations have all been listed as terrorist organisations under the Criminal Code since 2016 or earlier. The listing of the organisations, made by regulations tabled in Parliament, triggers the application of a number of offences under the Criminal Code relating to membership of, support for or association with the organisations.

All four organisations seek to revive or re-establish a Caliphate within the territories they operate in and seek to do so through a militant jihadist ideology and fomentation of sectarian violence. All four organisations have expressed sentiments against Australian allies and interests.

AQAP is a Yemen-based religiously motivated violent extremist group which, since its establishment in 2009, has undertaken numerous terrorist and criminal activities. A recognised affiliate of al-Qa’ida, AQAP has undertaken, attempted to conduct attacks and advocated for the undertaking of terrorist attacks within Yemen and internationally, including praising attacks against Australia’s allies.

Based primarily in Pakistan, AQIS is an al-Qa’ida-affiliated religiously motivated violent extremist organisation, which seeks to advance al-Qa’ida’s objectives in South Asia. AQIS currently recruits from Muslim communities across South Asia, with its leadership based in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

As an officially recognised affiliate of Islamic State, IS-Libya is a religiously motivated violent extremist organisation that has undertaken terrorist attacks and kidnappings against police and military personnel in North Africa, resulting in multiple deaths. Since its re-listing in 2019, IS Libya has undertaken multiple attacks including bombing of a police checkpoint and attacks on Libyan National Army soldiers.

Based on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, IS-Sinai is a religiously motivated violent extremist group located in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and is officially recognised by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Since its last re-listing in 2019, IS-Sinai has undertaken multiple attacks including against the Egyptian government, detonation of a gas pipeline and killing civilians and Egyptian soldiers through use of explosive devices.

Chair of the Committee, Mr Peter Khalil MP, said, “Based on information provided, it is the view of the committee that the appropriate processes have been followed and that the four organisations meet the threshold for re-listing as terrorist organisations under the Criminal Code.”

PJCIS has the job of keeping Australia safe and makes recommendations from time to time on relisting terrorist organisations, after studying all the relevant information.

Visit to Sri Durga Temple, Rockbank

Peter Khalil also visited Sri Durga Temple on Sunday, February 5, along with Home Affairs Minister Claire O’Neil to express solidarity with the Victorian Hindu community after three Hindu temples in Melbourne were vandalized in the lead up to the Khalistan Referendum on January 29 and some Hindus were attacked while peacefully carrying the Indian flag.

“It has been an extremely difficult time for the Hindu community with the vandalism of Hindu temples in Victoria in recent weeks. We attended and we listened to the communities concerns and discussed the Federal Government’s response”, Mr Khalil said.

“We are a multi-faith and multicultural country. Places of worship should be places people can gather to practice their faith in peace and without fear.

“The Albanese Labor Government condemns the vandalism of places of worship. Such acts are completely unacceptable and the full force of the law should be brought to bear on the culprits. I have as Chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee sought briefings from our security agencies this week in Canberra and am coordinating our ongoing efforts with communities and the relevant Ministers”, Mr Khalil added.

We contacted Mr Khalil for updates after the security briefings but did not hear back in time for this story.

