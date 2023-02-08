Enjoy a family favourite movie under the stars as the Open Air Movies program returns to Greater Dandenong this evening.

This program provides a free outdoor cinema experience for the Greater Dandenong community to enjoy.

A diverse range of films will feature every Friday night in February and for the first three weeks in March, from 7pm.

Join us at Harmony Square, Dandenong for screenings:

TONIGHT – 3 February – Lion (PG)

10 February – The Wizard of Oz (G)

Join us at Springvale Community Hub for screenings:

3 March – Spirited Away (PG)

10 March – Hidden Figures (PG)

17 March – Shrek (PG).

Bring along a picnic rug or chair and enjoy some of these family favourites.

Some pre-show entertainment will be presented prior to two movie screenings in the weeks ahead.

A circus show by Mr Marvel will be presented at Harmony Square on Friday 10 February from 6.20pm – 7pm prior to the screening of The Wizard of Oz.

A pot planting workshop in collaboration with Dandenong Bunnings will be held at the Springvale Community Hub on Friday 24 February prior to the screening of The Lorax. This activity is significant in the lead up to Council’s Sustainability Festival on Sunday 26 February at the Dandenong Market.

Visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/open-air-movies for more information.

