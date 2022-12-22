Australian cricket legend Shane Warne will be honoured at the NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test with a range of tributes planned for Day 1.

Cricket fans are being encouraged to wear their floppy hat (wide brim) and zinc on Day 1 of the Test, to pay homage to a look that Warne often donned on the field.

Shane had a special affinity to the MCG Boxing Day Test having grown up in Melbourne as a fan watching his heroes, before making his own indelible mark as a player on the hallowed turf with many memorable achievements including his Test hat-trick and 700th Test wicket.

Also read: Shane Warne – Leaving a Heartfelt Legacy

“Shane is an icon to cricket fans globally for the greatness of his cricketing achievements, his charisma and his infectious enthusiasm for the game. His place as a legend of Australian and world sport is assured. Whilst we continue to mourn his passing, it is fitting that we honour Shane at his beloved Boxing Day Test at the MCG,”, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

“Shane became recognisable not only through his genius and mastery of the art of leg spin, but also his floppy hat and zinc, so we encourage fans to remember Shane by wearing their own floppy hat and zinc to Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test.

“I know I speak for the whole cricket community in saying that our thoughts continue to be with Shane’s family and friends and particularly his children Brooke, Jackson and Summer.”

Special tributes to Warne’s incredible achievements and his impact on cricket throughout the world on Day 1 will include:

The Australian and South African teams paying their respects to Warne at the national anthem ceremony, and also wearing a floppy hat at the ceremony;

The ceremony will acknowledge the significance of the MCG in his career and life, with Warne’s floppy hat and a ball featured on a plinth on the teams’ path to the ceremony;

Warne’s Test cap number 350 to be painted square of the wicket for the duration of the Test match;

At 3.50pm on Boxing Day a graphic of Warne will be displayed on the big screen; and

A special highlights package paying tribute to Warne’s outstanding career will also play across the MCG’s screens and on broadcast.

Shane Warne has made colossal contribution to the game including in the Indian IPL.

Similar Posts by The Author: