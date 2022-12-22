Victoria has recorded a new measles case in a returned overseas traveller from India. The case, a 41-year-old returned traveller, was infectious from the time of their return to Victoria on 12 December.

There are multiple public exposure sites that have been identified, with those who attended these sites urged to seek medical care if they develop symptoms, and to wear a mask and call ahead to ensure they can be isolated from others.

Full details of his movements since arrival:

Measles is a highly infectious viral disease that spreads quickly with close contact, especially in those who are not fully vaccinated. Young children and adults with weakened immune systems are the most at risk of serious illness.

The illness usually begins with common cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, red eyes and a cough, followed by fever and a rash. The characteristic rash usually begins 3-4 days after the first symptoms, generally starting on the face and then spreading to the rest of the body.

“People can develop pneumonia and other serious complications from measles, and particularly children may need to be hospitalised. Please seek medical attention right away if you notice any symptoms, especially if you have recently returned from overseas,” Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.

Six measles cases have now been reported in Victoria since January 2022. Recent previous cases of measles have been identified in people who are not fully immunised against measles and who have travelled overseas or been in contact with returned overseas travellers. Measles is rare in Australia, however, thanks to widespread vaccination rates.

“People who are planning to travel overseas should ensure they have received appropriate vaccinations, including an MMR vaccine if they don’t have a history of two previous MMR vaccinations,” Professor Sutton added.

Additional information is also available on Better Health Channel.

