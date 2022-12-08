Families living in Melbourne’s growing suburbs will soon have access to new and upgraded schools, thanks to the Andrews Labor Government. Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins today visited Gladstone Park Secondary College – which will receive an $11.7 million upgrade to give students the facilities they need and deserve.

“We’re ensuring every Victorian family can access a great local school and every child is given every chance to succeed – no matter where they live,” Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins said.

“We’re proud of our record in building and upgrading schools in every corner of our state – and we’re well ahead of schedule in delivering 100 new schools by 2026,” Minister Hutchins added.

The funding comes as part of a Labor Government promise to continue delivering school upgrades – by investing up to $850 million to fund works for at least 89 primary and secondary schools.

It will see a new administration building built at the school, as well as a STEM and library building, two new exterior netball and multipurpose courts. The canteen will also be expanded.

The Government is also ahead of schedule in opening 100 new schools by 2026, with 75 new schools opening between 2019 and 2024 – ensuring every student can access a great local school and a quality education no matter where they live.

I am proud to serve as the Minister for Women and as Minister for Education in a government with a bold reform plan and whose Cabinet has a majority of women. We will fight for gender equality and to ensure no child is left behind. pic.twitter.com/vFiC5x6uR6 — Natalie Hutchins (@NatHutchins) December 5, 2022

The Government is investing $25 million in planning funding to deliver the remaining 25 schools – which will get work started on:

Six new primary schools and two secondary schools for the south-eastern suburbs.

Three new primary schools, one prep to year nine school, a secondary school and a specialist school in the western suburbs.

Five primary schools, a secondary school and a specialist school for the northern suburbs.

A new primary school at Fisherman’s Bend in the CBD.

Two new primary schools near Geelong.

A new primary school at Leneva, near Wodonga.

These new schools respond to the demographic needs of local communities, catering to population growth in primary or secondary age groups and supports thousands of construction jobs.

In the past eight years, the Labor Government has invested $12.8 billion in building new schools and more than 1,850 school upgrades, creating around 17,400 jobs in construction and associated industries.

“Every family deserves a great local school. Our investment in Gladstone Park Secondary College will provide a huge benefit – giving students the best possible environment to learn in, with the facilities they deserve” Member for Sunbury Josh Bull said.

